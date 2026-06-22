A Nigerian lady celebrated as she earned a master’s degree from Miva Open University, despite undergoing another at the University of Lagos

She shared how she applied for her admission and how she was able to juggle her master’s at UNILAG and Miva

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement

A Nigerian lawyer, Similoluwa Awe, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from Miva Open University.

An excited Similoluwa, who is currently undergoing her master's in law at the University of Lagos, earned a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Miva University.

A lawyer pursuing a master’s degree at UNILAG bags an MBA from Miva Open University. Photo: LinkedIn/ Similoluwa Awe

Source: UGC

Lawyer bags master’s degree from Miva

On her LinkedIn page, Similoluwa Awe shared how she graduated with a grade point average (GPA) of 4.96/5.0.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"God does it completely. 4.96/5.0. In 2 days, I'll be graduating, and it still feels unreal. Two years ago, I submitted my application for this Master's programme from a desk in a law office where I earned ₦100,000 monthly. What I lacked in resources, I made up for with determination.

"I self-sponsored this degree, pursued my LL.M. at UNILAG simultaneously, and worked a full-time job in Lagos. Along the way, I changed jobs twice, grew beyond my comfort zone, and discovered possibilities I never knew existed.

"Today, I stand stronger, wiser, and more confident in what God can do with a willing heart. Mastered it with God and grace. This is your sign to invest in knowledge. The return is bigger than you can imagine."

Reactions trail UNILAG student's graduation from Miva

Chioma Alumonah said:

"Congratulations!!!! I remember the post you made when you got admitted into Miva University. You held the box you received from the school with a T-shirt and other student items in it. Now seeing this post about you graduating with honours is a full circle moment. You did this!! Well done."

Nnedinso Onah said:

"I am so happy for you. To work a full time job and still run your Masters program in Law and graduate with such an amazing result is no walk in the park. Take your flowers."

Mayowa Adetukasi said:

"I am proud of you Similoluwa. I can only pray that you continually attain enviable heights by God's grace."

Ijeoma Nwanosike said:

"At this point, Simiii for president!!!!! My girl thank you for being such a huge source of inspiration to me and several others!!! I'm rooting for you always big sis and I tap into this testimony for myself!!! Super proud of you sweetie, the world is your stage!!!!"

A UNILAG law master's student bags MBA from Miva University and shares CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Similoluwa Awe

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng