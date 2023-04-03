A trending video of an uncomfortable bride in her wedding gown has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens

The bride faced difficulties getting into the car due to the design of her bridal gown and she had to be helped

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it so hilarious as they queried why she wore an uncomfortable gown

While most brides would have preferred a simple comfortable wedding gown, a Nigerian lady chose to break the internet with her bridal gown.

A video shared via Instagram showed the bride getting into an intense 'tug-of-war' with her wedding gown.

Nigerian bride unable to enter car

Source: Instagram

It was her long-awaited wedding day and she was ready to slay her wedding dress. She rocked it with fine jewellery and bridal makeup.

Then, the time came to transport her to the wedding location. The wedding car arrived but unfortunately, she was unable to bend and enter the car due to the tightness and style of the gown and corset.

Luckily, the master of ceremonies (MC) was a kind gentleman who lender her a helping hand and offered to help her get into the car.

He got into the car and held her tightly to pull her in while the ladies outside struggled to push her legs and the gown.

The bride was having difficulty breathing during the whole ordeal and was still not relieved when it was all over.

Social media reactions

@judilucy_esq said:

"Can't we just be comfortable on our happy day? With what she's wearing she will be praying for the wedding to be over so so she can breathe. What's the fun in it?"

@nkunimwellington wrote;

"If this makes her happy in the end because it's her day. Your negativity thought or comment don't matter."

@nayahtee commented:

"I will always and forever choose comfort."

@abenaserwah26 wrote:

"This is too much oooo... Why? What for? some few hours wonder... then what. Then you start pay wedding debts."

@marthanathan2292 wrote:

"Eeeeiiii.....why will you go through dis stress wen in few months he will start cheating on u....is sad."

@africancanadianweddings commented:

"But she made it though! That's all that counts."

@alymcpeter commented:

"It's all that boning and the super tight corset! I wish she was a little more comfortable for her sake, but the dress is beautiful and she looks great in it! Beauty is pain!"

@princessgalangirl wrote:

"Why would you buy a dress you can't even move in? I sold lots of wedding dresses when I had my bridal shop. Sure you may look amazing but, I would want to be able to breath, eat and dance in mine. I bet she was miserable by the end of the day!"

@shani_203 commented:

"Beauty hurts sometimes..why we do it is beyond me lol but she can look back at her day l and see what she felt was beautiful to her! Everyone has their preferences on what they want."

@devspeaks said:

"If you have to do all of that...maybe that dress wasn't for you love. Looking equal parts uncomfortable and breathless. This trend of big, heavy, ridiculously tight wedding dresses need to stop. And some of them aren't even cute, just a bunch of fluff for nothing."

@anettevagbratt wrote:

"Why wear a wedding dress like this?? Think, when she & he will have their wedding night together... that will be problems! He will be asleep before she has taken off her dress."

Watch the video below:

Bride wears tight corset on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful bride who was styled in a red gown for her wedding struggled to breathe as she sat during her wedding ceremony. While sitting beside her husband, the lady had a worried look on with her hand placed over her stomach because of her tight corset.

Her tailor, @ezinne_olivia, who shared the video said that the bride demanded that her corset be tight because she wanted to hide her big tummy. Many people who saw how the lady struggled said that she looked pregnant.

They added that even though the dress looked beautiful, she went through unnecessary pain. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1000 comments with over 400,000 views.

Source: Legit.ng