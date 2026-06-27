Cape Verde reached the World Cup knockout stage after drawing all three group matches

The Blue Sharks became the first debutants in 24 years to go unbeaten in the group stage

Bubista's side will now face defending champions Argentina in the round of 32

Cape Verde have continued one of the greatest underdog stories in FIFA World Cup history after securing a place in the knockout stages while setting two unique tournament records.

The Blue Sharks held Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw in their final Group H match to finish second behind Spain and qualify for the round of 32 on their first-ever appearance at football's biggest tournament.

Cape Verde celebrate after the result between Spain and Uruguay is confirmed. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The result completed an extraordinary group-stage campaign for the island nation, who had already earned a famous 0-0 draw against reigning European champions Spain before battling Uruguay to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Their unbeaten run has now earned them a blockbuster knockout clash against defending world champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

Cape Verde make World Cup history twice

Beyond reaching the knockout stages, Cape Verde rewrote the World Cup record books with two remarkable achievements.

According to FIFA, the Blue Sharks became the first nation since Chile at the 1998 World Cup in France to progress beyond the group stage after drawing all three of their matches.

Opta statistics also confirmed another milestone, with Cape Verde becoming the first debutant nation since Senegal in 2002 to go through the group phase without suffering a defeat.

The achievement underlines the discipline and organisation shown by head coach Bubista's side throughout the tournament despite facing more established football nations.

For a country competing at the World Cup for the first time, remaining unbeaten against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia has exceeded virtually every expectation before the tournament began.

Cape Verde players pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match against Saudi Arabia. Photo by Grzegorz Wajda

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia fail to break stubborn Blue Sharks

Knowing a positive result would guarantee qualification, Cape Verde approached the contest with patience while Saudi Arabia searched desperately for victory.

Neither side created many clear openings during a cautious opening period.

According to the BBC, Cape Verde almost broke the deadlock when Jamiro Monteiro burst beyond his marker before forcing Mohammed Al-Owais into a smart save with a low effort.

The midfielder threatened again after the restart when Wagner Pina picked him out inside the penalty area, but his shot lacked enough power to beat the Saudi goalkeeper.

Kevin Pina also tried his luck from distance with a curling left-footed strike that drifted narrowly wide.

Saudi Arabia survived another dangerous moment when Nuno da Costa led a swift counterattack before releasing Laros Duarte, only for Al-Owais to spread himself brilliantly to deny the midfielder.

Da Costa endured another frustrating moment late in the game after Garry Rodrigues produced an excellent cross into the penalty area, but the forward somehow steered his effort beyond the far post with the goal at his mercy.

Despite missing several promising opportunities, Cape Verde's defence held firm once again to preserve another clean sheet and secure the point they needed.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group H with only two points and exited the competition.

Fairytale continues with Argentina showdown

Vozinha Cape Verde makes a save against Spain. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Cape Verde's reward for their historic qualification is arguably the toughest possible assignment at the tournament.

Per ESPN, the Blue Sharks will now take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, the defending world champions, in Miami.

While many will regard Argentina as overwhelming favourites, Cape Verde have already demonstrated throughout the group stage that they can frustrate elite opposition.

They denied Spain a goal in their opening fixture before earning another valuable point against Uruguay.

Their disciplined defending, combined with confidence gained from remaining unbeaten, gives them belief ahead of facing the South American giants.

Cape Verde players continue to raise their profiles

Legit.ng previously reported that veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who produced a Player of the Match performance against Spain, currently plays for Portuguese second-tier club Chaves and has an estimated market value of about $57,000.

Defender Sidny Lopes Cabral recently left Benfica and is expected to join Turkish side Trabzonspor alongside Wagner Pina, where he is projected to earn approximately $1.49 million annually. Centre-back Logan Costa remains Cape Verde's highest-valued player and is currently on the books of Spanish club Villarreal.

Source: Legit.ng