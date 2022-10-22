A heartwarming video making the rounds online captures the moment a mother reunited with her daughter after seven years

The young lady had been in prison for seven years and she decided to surprise her mother after getting released

The sweet video shared on TikTok has gotten people emotional as netizens narrate encounters with loved ones in prison

A young lady paid her beautiful mother a surprise visit after spending several years in prison.

The lady identified as @itss_kb1 on TikTok revealed that she had been in prison for the past seven years.

Following her release, she drove to her mother's house without giving prior notice of her arrival. She wanted it to be a surprise.

A heartwarming clip which she shared on TikTok showed the moment her mother saw her and got speechless.

After a while of trying to get herself together due to the shock, the mother stretched out her hands and hugged her daughter tightly while almost in tears.

Social media reactions

@gabby..cardenas said:

"This makes me so sad. My brother is awaiting sentencing and he’s facing 20 years."

@xieviergreen2 reacted:

"I did 19 years max security I remember this feeling seeing mom and dad at those gates."

@nyourkat stated:

"Not congratulations, but don't do it anymore, and use your freedom for good we all love you."

@koori_queen reacted:

"As a mum whose son has been in jail I can tell u ur mum's soul n heart is complete the moment she seen u wat a beautiful suprise."

@jess.tok added:

"I love this and you are gorgeous. I wish you all the success and happiness in your new life."

@blanchesolomonram remarked:

"No judgement here love glad you are home safe congratulations make your momma proud I no longer have mine."

Watch the video below:

