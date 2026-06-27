Veteran Turkish screen icon Kadir Inanir dies at 77 after battling pneumonia-related complications

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top government officials pay glowing tributes to the late film legend

Fans prepare for emotional farewell as details of his burial and memorial ceremony emerge

Veteran Turkish actor Kadir Inanir, one of the country's most celebrated movie stars, has died at the age of 77 after suffering pneumonia-related respiratory complications.

The iconic actor, whose career spanned more than five decades, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Istanbul, where he had been receiving treatment after developing breathing difficulties.

According to Turkish media reports, Inanir was admitted to the hospital after experiencing serious breathing problems.

Kadir Inanir dies at 77 after battling pneumonia-related complications. Photos: Kadir Inanir.

Source: Instagram

Doctors battled to stabilise his condition, but his health reportedly deteriorated despite medical efforts.

His death marks the end of an extraordinary acting journey that shaped generations of Turkish cinema lovers.

A memorial ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul, followed by funeral prayers at the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa Mosque.

The ceremonies are expected to attract actors, filmmakers, government officials, and thousands of admirers eager to pay their last respects.

Born in 1949, Inanir built one of the most impressive careers in Turkish film history.

He appeared in almost 200 productions, becoming one of the country's defining screen personalities.

His most celebrated film remains Selvi Boylum Al Yazmalim (The Girl with the Red Scarf), a movie regarded by many critics and cinema lovers as one of the greatest classics ever produced in Turkish cinema.

Throughout his illustrious career, Inanir collected numerous Best Actor awards.

Following the heartbreaking news, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined millions in paying tribute to the late actor.

"I learned with great sorrow of the death of Kadir Inanir, one of the master actors of Turkish cinema," the president wrote in a condolence message.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz described him as one of the unforgettable figures of Turkish cinema, noting that his works would continue to inspire generations.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported in May that a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State. According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Actress Bukky Mountain died in Ibadan. Photo: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

Source: Legit.ng