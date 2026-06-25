A Nigerian lady celebrated as she bagged a medical and surgery degree from Babcock University with seven distinctions

She shared how she was confused in 200 level and shared an emotional prayer she made during her trying times

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the woman for her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Oluwamuolamide Omole, narrated her academic journey, graduating as a doctor from Babcock University.

She shared how she became confused about her course in 200 level, as she could no longer assimilate.

A Babcock University student bags 7 distinctions and shares her struggle in 200 level. Photo: @0lamide

Source: UGC

Babcock University graduate bags 7 distinctions

Identified as @0lamide on TikTok, the lady stated that she graduated with distinctions in Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Obstetrics and gynecology, Pediatrics, and Surgery.

She also revealed that she was the course rep for all six years and a Babcock University Students Association (BUSA) senator and Chairperson of the academic committee for 2023/2024.

Dr Olamide rose to become the BUSA senate president in 2024/2025.

Her post partly read:

“I came into medical school hopeful and confused. 100 level was a breeze because it was similar to all I had learned in secondary school, and I was easily able to get a 4.95 CGPA.

“Then, all of a sudden, 200 level came. I had incourses back to back, I was learning strange things, I wasn’t scoring as high, and I was lost. I felt like maybe I didn’t belong. Maybe I had thought too highly of myself.

“I prayed to God for a reading plan and a method that would best suit me. I prayed for help, and He helped me. God picked me up from the crowd and separated me. God made me a star.

“He didn’t only make me excel academically, He filled my cup. I balanced all this while serving as the course representative from 100 to 600 level. I would also go on to serve in my university’s student association and become the Senate President of all the students.

“That meant I was balancing distinctions, leading my class of over 90 students, leading a student association, and representing the rights of over 12,000 students across all hostels. I cried several times. I almost gave up, but GOD!!! God put me in rooms I didn’t deserve to be in, and He gave me access to people I normally wouldn’t have had access to.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail Babcock University graduate with 7 distinctions

Faveee💕said:

"God can truly be trusted! 🙏🏾 it's only up from here💋 Congratulations Dr Olamideee."

Präisɛ 💙 said:

"7 distinctions 😭😭 The God that did it for you will do it for me."

Sharon💕🐚 said:

"Face hot, brain hotterrr."

A lady who was confused in 200 level graduated as a doctor with seven distinctions. Photo: @0lamide

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng