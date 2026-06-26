A Nigerian lady who attended Mountain Top University mentions some of the rules in the school that surprised her

She stated that despite growing up in Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), some rules still caught her off guard

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to share their observations

A Mountain Top University student shared her experience as an undergraduate in the school.

The MTU is owned by the popular church, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), founded by Dr D.K Olukoya.

Lady Who Attended Mountain Top University Owned by MFM Church Mentions 8 Unusual School Rules

Source: TikTok

Lady mentions rules at Mountain Top University

In a video by @thelady_precious on TikTok, Precious mentioned that though she grew up in MFM, she was taken aback by some of the rules at MTU.

She said:

“If you’re going to be in a relationship, you have to inform the chaplain. The chaplain has to be aware.”

She also mentioned some items that were not allowed in the school, which included airpods, fashion glasses etc.

Precious added:

“Learning of an instrument was very much compulsory. I learnt the saxophone even though I can only plan on a and c. No.8, three days dry fasting with serious deliverance.”

The video was captioned:

"I could go on and on with this culture shocks, especially when it comes to MTU😂😂 Do I Miss school? Absolutely Not. My MTU family members, help me add the missing ones to the list, let me laugh small😂😂 what shocked you the most when you got to MTU?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Mountain Top University rules

𝓴𝓮𝓼🎠

I’m sorry, how do these rules impact your studies??? I’m trying to understand these rules but they seem irrelevant to me….

NEXT_OF_KIN🦅🍷

I'm an mfm member so I have nothing short but I have elastic skirts and I don't do attachments but this school came after my life. My parents are pastors in mfm but only half of the children came to mtu, the remaining half are in Federal universities. It's hilarious, funny how things I can't wear at home and church even makeup I do it in school despite it called contrabands.

zinney_cole 🛩️👩‍✈️

When MTU first started, relaxed hair wasn’t allowed, people had relaxed hair but we were pressured to go natural, some listened but it later died down

She is Ted💙

the day I visited it... I made my mind too avoid the school from start

ALPHA ENT.

Abeg this rules do they apply for masters students make i know my mind cause i am being forced to do masters and MTU is on the list

Lady Who Attended Mountain Top University Owned by MFM Church Mentions 8 Unusual School Rules

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng