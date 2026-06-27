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Union Bank Worker Bags PhD Degree from University of Port Harcourt, Shares How She Dropped Out Twice
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Union Bank Worker Bags PhD Degree from University of Port Harcourt, Shares How She Dropped Out Twice

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A woman who worked at Union Bank celebrated as she bagged a PhD degree from the University of Port Harcourt
  • She shared how she finally graduated on her third attempt, stating that she had started the programme but dropped out twice
  • Her experience triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across the story congratulated the woman on her achievement

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A Nigerian woman, Chigozie Nwogu, celebrated as she bagged a doctoral degree in finance from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The woman narrated how she started the programme earlier but dropped out twice.

A Union Bank employee celebrates her PhD convocation from UNIPORT.
A Union Bank worker bags PhD from UNIPORT, shares how she dropped out twice. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chigozie Nwogu
Source: UGC

Reactions trail Union Bank employee's PhD graduation

Information on her LinkedIn page showed that she worked as an Area Business Executive at Union Bank.

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She stated that the convocation at UNIPORT was the fourth one she had attended in her academic journey and shared why it was significant.

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According to her, she had started the program earlier but dropped out twice along the way.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"So, on the 6th of June, I had another convocation. This is actually the 4th in my academic journey, but very significant because this is a program I started and dropped off twice.
"At this third attempt, I persevered, with the support of family and some good-hearted professors from the University of Port Harcourt. Here's a note of appreciation to all who made this possible.
"Thanking God for the successful completion of my doctoral program. Ph.D Finance, Uniport."
A Union Bank worker bags PhD from UNIPORT, shares how she dropped out twice
A Union Bank employee celebrates her PhD convocation from UNIPORT. Photo: UNIPORT
Source: UGC

Reactions trail Union Bank worker's UNIPORT PhD graduation

Her story sparked reactions on TikTok, with many people congratulating the recent PhD graduate on her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media about the post

Dr. Ignatius C. Okafor said:

"Congratulations Doc. Perseverance overcomes everything they say!!"

Pius AGUNBIADE said:

"Congratulations madam."

Attah Okoruen, PMP, FNIA, FICA said:

"Congratulations, best wishes."

Read also

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Osahon Kenneth Alari, FCCA, M.Sc said:

"Congratulations Dr."

Mr. Terna Nember said:

"Doc, Congratulations. Not easy at all."

Modesta Emeana said:

"Congratulations ma."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

Read also

ICAN success story: Lady who passed in one sitting shares exam strategy that worked for her

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Universities
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