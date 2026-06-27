Mohamed Salah suffered an apparent hamstring problem during Egypt's final Group G match against Iran, raising concerns before the knockout stage

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan expressed optimism after speaking with the Liverpool legend

The Pharaohs have booked a round of 32 clash with Australia, with a potential meeting against Lionel Messi's Argentina awaiting

Egypt suffer World Cup injury blow as star man Mo Salah is seen with ice strapped to his hamstring after being forced off against Iran.

Egypt's preparations for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been overshadowed by an injury scare involving captain Mohamed Salah after the forward was forced off during the Pharaohs' 1-1 draw against Iran.

Egypt Suffer World Cup Injury Blow as Mohamed Salah Faces Fitness Race. Photo by Samah Zidan

Source: Getty Images

The Liverpool legend lasted only 57 minutes before signalling to the bench that he could no longer continue, immediately sparking fears among Egyptian supporters with the Round of 32 just around the corner.

Television footage later showed Salah sitting on the substitutes' bench with what appeared to be an ice pack strapped around his hamstring while continuing to encourage his teammates from the sidelines.

The sight of Egypt's biggest star receiving treatment quickly became one of the talking points from the match, especially as the North Africans secured qualification for the knockout stages despite surrendering top spot in the group to Belgium on goal difference.

Egypt coach provides Salah injury update

After the final whistle, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan attempted to calm growing concerns, insisting the team's medical staff would conduct further tests before determining the extent of Mohamed Salah's injury.

The Pharaohs boss told reporters, as quoted by Arab News:

"He is still being assessed by the medics. We are waiting for the report on Salah. We will see when we go back to the hotel and have another examination as well. I talked to Salah and he said he's going to be OK and it's not a big injury."

"We still have time to talk to the medical staff. I think he will be back and when I spoke to Salah he assured me he's going to be OK."

The former striker explained that Salah had requested to be substituted after feeling discomfort during the match.

Hassan said:

"He asked to come off. If a player asks to be substituted, it means he felt something."

He concluded by stressing that the medical team would carry out a full assessment before making any decision on the Liverpool forward's availability.

"We'll make sure what the problem is. We'll assess him."

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between New Zealand and Egypt. Photo by Christopher Morris

Source: Getty Images

Familiar injury concern returns

The injury has created fresh anxiety because it appears to involve the same hamstring that troubled Salah during the closing weeks of last season.

According to Sky Sports, the 34-year-old sustained a similar problem while playing for Liverpool in late April, forcing him to miss several weeks before returning as a substitute against Aston Villa.

He later made his farewell appearance at Anfield before leaving the Premier League club at the expiration of his contract and currently remains a free agent ahead of the new season.

Against Iran, Salah struggled to influence proceedings before making way in the second half.

His substitution also brought an end to a remarkable run, as it was the first time in five World Cup appearances that he failed to register either a goal or an assist for Egypt.

Despite his quiet evening, the Pharaohs still managed to secure second place in the group and keep their hopes of a deep tournament run alive.

Knockout challenge awaits Egypt

Egypt's reward is a round of 32 showdown with Australia in Texas on July 3, a fixture many believe presents a genuine opportunity to reach the last 16.

Should they overcome the Socceroos, the North Africans are projected to face defending world champions Argentina, provided Lionel Messi's side eliminate Cape Verde in their own knockout fixture.

With the tournament entering its decisive stages, Salah's fitness could prove crucial to Egypt's ambitions of matching or surpassing their best-ever World Cup performance.

The coaching staff will now wait anxiously for the final medical report before deciding whether their talisman can feature against Australia.

Meanwhile, Iran's campaign remains uncertain despite earning a valuable point against Egypt.

The Asians currently occupy one of the qualifying positions among the best third-placed teams but must wait for the remaining group matches before discovering whether they have done enough to reach the Round of 32.

Egypt survived travel setback

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egypt encountered logistical difficulties before facing Iran after the squad was prevented from remaining in Seattle following their previous group-stage fixture.

Instead of staying in the city as originally planned, the team had to return to Spokane after local security authorities rejected the delegation's request.

Source: Legit.ng