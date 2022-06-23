Since the emergence of TikTok in September 2016, it has grown to become one of the social media platforms to reckon with

TikTok is now very popular among Nigerians especially the younger generation who are always there catching fun and sharing videos

However, many are yet to know that money could be made on the popular app, so they just share their videos and leave

Legit.ng, therefore, outlines some interesting ways through which Nigerian youths can make money on TikTok while catching fun

Tiktok is now one of the most popular social meida platforms where Nigerian youths like to sepnd most of their time.

According to a data shared by Statista, there were at least 1 billion users on the platform between January 2018 and September, 2021.

Many Nigerians are now making money on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok, Bloomberg and Westend61/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Large number of Nigerians has embraced the video sharing app. One Nigerian woman was reported to have said she made money on TikTok while berating fellow users for hiding the secret.

It is a fact that many Nigerians who use the platform do not know that money could be made on TikTok.

Legit.ng therefore answers some questions on how to make money on TikTok in Nigeria in 2022.

1. Grow and sell TikTok accounts

One of the ways Nigerians can make money from TikTok is to grow and sell accounts. This means you can open an account, gain followers then sell the account to willing buyers.

This method can fetch cool cash because there are many people that are ready to pay for accounts that have large followers.

Though this may take some time, with much hardwork and creativeity, accounts could grow really fast.

2. Sponsored posts

If you have large followership and high engagement on TikTok, many brands would want you to help advertise their products through sponsored posts.

Sponsored post is when brands pay you to make videos concerning their products. This is highly lucrative but it depends on your popularity on the platform.

So the first and major task is to grow your account to a high level of visibilty where brands cannot resist.

3. Sell products

Another lucrative means of making money on TikTok is to sell your products. Many Nigerians use TikTok to market their merchandise.

You can sell shoes, handbags, clothes, creams and other beauty products that your audience would want to patronise.

If you have a good product to sell, you can easily become a popular vendor especially if your followers trust your products and delivery promises.

4. Media licencing

Media licencing is when you permit brands or organisations to use your videos at a fee.

If your TikTok videos resonate with brands, they can approach you for permission to use them for their ads.

Many brands are willing to pay for good videos or even to have you make one for them if you have become popular and has large followers on TikTok

5. Manage TikTok accounts for busy people

There are a brands and personalities who are too busy to manage their own accounts so they require competent hands to do it for them.

You could become a known account manager who could handle multiple accounts for celebrites and popular brands who will be too happy to pay you for your skills.

You will however have to secure the trust of your prospective clients since their social media accounts often involve their personal lives.

6. Make money editing TikTok videos

TikTok generally thrives on short interesting videos that are usaully well edited. If you are skillful enough and if you have video editing competence, you can become a professional editor on TikTok.

Your work will be to edit videos for busy creators at a fee.

7. Join TikTok Creator Fund

One other way to make money while sharing videos on TikTok is to join the Creator fund. TikTok will pay you for the videos you make depedning on the level of engamengment and number of followers.

According to TikTok, creators who wish to apply for the fund must be based in US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy.

It also specifies that creators must have 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views within the last 30 days to qualify.

Conclusively, making money on TiTok generally depends on how creative you are. Creativity will produce high impact videos which in turn brings about large followers. Being creative, posting regular videos, having large followers and being popular among other factors are the key to cashing out on TikTok.

