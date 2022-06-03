It is the dream of many Nigerians to live abroad and earn a good living and also to escape joblessness in Nigeria

However, some still don't know how to go about it, prompting some of them to embark on precarious land border journeys that end in tears

Legit.ng outlines 4 important tips that can help intending travelers to successfully move to the UK, live and work there

Many Nigerians are eager to relocate to the United Kingdom, find a job and earn a good living.

However, they still don't know how to go about it, making many of them to join the train of traffickers who go through land borders. This usually ends in massive tears or even death.

Legit.ng hereby outline 5 tips on moving to the UK as issued by expert website, VisaGuide.

1. Find a job

The first step towards successfully relocating to the UK for work is to find a job first. You have to stay in Nigeria and find a job over there which is mostly possible online. This makes it easier if you are not relocating as a student.

The internet has become the tool with which people search and apply for oversea jobs in the UK.

Finding a job is important because it is required in the visa application that you have a purpose for going to the UK which is to work.

Presenting evidence of an employment offer from a UK company gives you a brighter chance of getting a visa. In some cases, your employer will sponsor your work permit.

2. Find the correct visa type

After finding a job, the next action is to decide which visa type you want to apply for. Each visa type depends on what you are going to do in the UK. VisaGuide outlines 5 visa types as follows:

Innovator visa or start-up visa.

Skilled-worker visa.

International sportsperson visa.

3. Apply for the Visa

Once you have determined the type of visa you want to possess, go ahead and apply for it. UK visa processing in Nigeria is usually applied for at any of the approved British High Commissions.

The process of applying for and getting a visa may take weeks or even months depending on how fast you are able to meet the requirements and the type of visa you applied for.

4. Move to the UK

If your visa is successful and you have all your documentation ready, it is time to move to the UK and start working.

According to VisaGuide:

"If your application is successful, the visa office will send you an email or letter with the decision and details of what happens next. In addition, you will receive a sticker on your passport known as a “vignette” that will show details of your immigration status, such as the visa type, the validity of your visa, and so on.

"Once you enter the UK, you have to collect your biometric residence permit (BRP) at the post office (if you applied outside of the UK). You can use your BRP as identification and proof of the right to live and work in the UK."

Leaving the country changed my life, Nigerian man says

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who has succeeded in Canada has said that leaving Nigeria changed his life positively.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi says he left Nigeria with just N16,000 in his bank account. After winning a scholarship from the Korean Government, he left Nigeria to start afresh abroad.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi now lives in Canada where he works with the University of British Columbia.

