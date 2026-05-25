A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to share details of her results

The young lady mentioned that she has always been a bright student since her primary school days

She also mentioned the course she studied at the University of Ibadan and the grade she finished with

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who has been a first-class student since her primary school days, has earned praise online after sharing a screenshot of her graduation certificate.

The University of Ibadan graduate spoke about her brilliance in a viral post and, in another, shared a screenshot of the grade she finished with.

University of Ibadan graduate flaunts final result, recalls childhood. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, Photo Source: Twitter/VelluxeTheBrand

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate shares her achievements

In the first post, the University of Ibadan graduate shared on her page, she wrote that from her primary school days to the university, she had always been a top student.

@VelluxeTheBrand said:

"I've always been a first-class student. From primary school down to the university."

"Results came out yesterday, and I'm officially a University of Ibadan first-class graduate."

In another post she shared, it showed the course she studied at the popular university located in Ibadan and the grade she graduated with.

University of Ibadan graduate reveals final CGPA after years of academic excellence. Photo Source: Twitter/VelluxeTheBrand

Source: Twitter

@VelluxeTheBrand added:

"Ekpenyong Victoria Edidiong."

"B.Ed. Early Childhood and Educational Foundations."

"First Class Honours."

"University of Ibadan, lived it, loved it."

The post shared by the brilliant and beautiful University of Ibadan graduate immediately caught the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as UI graduate posts results online

@Kennywright0 shared:

"Congratulations to you Victoria 🎉🎉. I admire your courage and tenacity. You are going places. You are loved my sister."

@SmartBBola noted:

"Congratulations Victoria."

@c_stixxs shared:

"Welcome to the Club Vicky!"

@Moboluwajinde wrote:

"Congratulations First Class Educationisttt❤️🥳 Well doneee girllll"

@Queen_Susannah noted:

"Congratulations! “Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! Ps107:31" Only GOD, JESUS has the power to grant a man true success; not idols, WATER. GIVE HIM THE GLORY. FORSAKE WATER, GOD'S WRATH LIKE FIRE AWAITS."

@Kennywright0 added:

"Congratulations beautiful soul ❤️❤️. I admire your courage."

@bayor112 said:

"So proud of you. Congratulations dearie."

@pastoraydave noted:

"Let me see you using the first class to drink water."

@BustyDara explained:

"Congratulations Girl, that’s how it’s done."

@ProjectProofHQ added:

"That’s consistency, discipline and serious hard work. Huge congratulations!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared how he overcame many challenges before completing his studies.

He said some of his mates laughed at him because he had not graduated, and he even saw some of his former students enter the university before him.

University of Ilorin graduate returns to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ilorin shared his story after returning to school for a master's degree at the University of Ibadan.

The young man graduated with a degree in Architecture in 2019 and spent six years working before going back to school. He said the years he spent working helped him gain experience and learn important lessons before he started his master's programme at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng