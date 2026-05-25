FCCPC suspends enforcement of controversial 2025 digital lending regulations amid legal challenges

Federal High Court grants reprieve for millions relying on airtime and data lending services

Legal battle continues as FCCPC plans to contest the court's interim order regarding digital lending rules

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of Nigerian mobile subscribers could soon regain access to airtime and data lending services following the decision of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to suspend the enforcement of its controversial 2025 digital lending regulations.

The development comes after the Federal High Court in Lagos issued an ex parte order directing the commission to halt the implementation of the Digital, Electronic Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations).

Relief for Nigerians and telcos as FCCPC suspends digital lending rules amid a court order. Credit:Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The order was granted by Justice A.L. Allagoa and is expected to remain in effect for 14 days pending further proceedings in the case.

The suspension offers temporary relief to telecom operators, value-added service providers, and millions of subscribers who rely on airtime and data borrowing services during emergencies or periods of financial strain.

Legal challenge sparks regulatory pause

The legal action was initiated by the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), which challenged the enforcement of the new regulations.

According to a report by The Nation, WASPAN argued that the rules could significantly affect the operations of companies involved in digital lending services, including airtime and data credit facilities offered through telecom networks.

The case prompted the court to issue an interim order restraining the FCCPC from enforcing the regulations until the matter is fully heard.

The ruling effectively pauses the implementation of rules that had raised concerns among stakeholders in the telecommunications and digital lending ecosystem.

FCCPC says it will obey the court order

In a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Services, Ondaje Ijagwu, the FCCPC confirmed that it would comply with the court’s directive despite its reservations about the order.

According to the commission, it has suspended both the implementation and enforcement of the DEON Regulations 2025 in deference to the rule of law.

The statement noted that the commission had already been served with the court order restraining the enforcement of the regulations.

The FCCPC said:

“As a law-abiding institution, the Commission, in deference and in obedience to the rule of law, hereby suspends the implementation and the enforcement of the DEON Regulations 2025.”

FCCPC prepares legal response

While complying with the court's directive, the commission signalled its intention to challenge both the order and the lawsuit.

The FCCPC disclosed that it had instructed its legal team to immediately contest the competence of the suit and seek a reversal of the interim order.

This means the legal battle over the regulations is far from over, with both parties expected to return to court for further arguments in the coming weeks.

What it means for MTN, Airtel and subscribers

The temporary suspension could pave the way for telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, alongside other industry players, to continue or restore airtime and data lending services that may have been affected by the new regulatory framework.

MTN and other telcos may resume airtime and data lending as FCCPC suspends new guidelines. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

For subscribers, the development provides a potential reprieve, especially at a time when many depend on airtime and data credit services to stay connected before recharging their accounts.

However, the future of such services will ultimately depend on the outcome of the ongoing court proceedings and the final determination of the legality of the FCCPC's 2025 digital lending regulations.

Banks release USSD codes to borrow airtime, data

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks are making a strong entry into a market once dominated by telecom operators, taking over the fast-growing airtime and data credit business with cheaper rates, easier repayment plans, and stronger consumer protection.

For years, millions of Nigerians relied on services like MTN XtraTime and Airtel Extra Credit to stay connected during emergencies. But recent regulatory changes and service suspensions by major telecom operators have created a major opening for banks to step in.

Now, financial institutions, including GTBank, Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, FirstBank, and FCMB, are using their USSD platforms to provide instant airtime and data loans directly to customers.

Source: Legit.ng