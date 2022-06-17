A Nigerian woman has expressed her shock after making $327 (N136k) from using TikTok app in just a short period of time

The excited woman who recently started using TikTok wondered why people decided to keep it a secret despite making money from the app

Currently, she has made close to N150k after getting paid twice by TikTok; one payment in dollars and the other in euros

A smart Nigerian woman has called the attention of people to the financial strength of popular app, TikTok.

In a video which has gotten many views on social media, the woman expressed her delight over her recent findings about the popular app.

She disclosed that she has been paid twice by the app after sharing few videos. According to her, the first payment was in Euros while the second payment came in dollars.

Nigerian woman reveals she made N136k from Tiktok Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv, she showed her balance of $327 (N136k), and asked why people kept it a secret that the app pays.

In her words:

"My people tiktok will change your life. Some people can keep secret o. You are there. You think tiktok is for small children. Come and see the money I made. The first one was in Euros. This one is in dollars."

Nigerians react to the video

Ukay Peters said:

"See how she's so eager to share. That's why I love old people."

Vivian Glamour said:

"Mummy don't expose our secret na. Let them be forming maturity."

Mama Ariella noted:

"It's true. I have checked my tiktok earnings this month."

Harryinu said:

"And I get tiktok o. Na me dey pay them. Is it just me that doesn't know how this thing works?"

Iamyetundebakare reacted:

"No wonder people are doing full time on tiktok. Let me go and download tiktok o."

Lady causes stir online as she flaunts huge wads of cash she got from a single Lagos ushering job in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's job success celebration has ignited a serious debate on social media. The proud lady who claims to work as an usher at events flaunted th ehge wads of cash she made from a single ushering job in Lagos.

Doing her showcase in a story format, the lady captured her activities in various videos that were made into one.

In the summed up video of her activities shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady is seen aboard an aeroplane as she set out for the job.

Source: Legit.ng