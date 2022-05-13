When he commenced his London to Lagos journey, Nigerian daredevil adventurer, Kunle Adeyanju must have expected the twists and turns he is now experiencing

Many things have happened to him since the commencement of the journey on April 19, but he has actually refused to turn back, insisting he must complete the whole thing

As Nigerians await his arrival in Lagos with held breath, it is time to look in the rear mirror and see some of those scary milestones in the courageous journey

On April 19th 2022, Kunle Adeyanju a Nigerian biker and adventurer announced to the world through his Twitter handle that he is going to be riding on his motorcycle from London, UK, to Lagos, Nigeria.

The journey has gone far as he has entered Africa, and is currently in Bamako, Mali.

Kunle has kept on riding despite the setbacks. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Legit.ng in this list highlights three major things that hhaveas happened to the biker on his journey so far.

Police, touts extort money from him

When Kunle Adeyanju arrived in Mauritania, he made a tweet, lamenting how hard and bad that country is. He said those he interacted with were unfriendly even as he declared the place the worse country he has ever visited.

But the last straw that broke the camel's back was when he said touts, police and customs authorities at the Muarutania-Senegal border extorted the sum of N124k from him. He said the money he paid was for a five minutes boat ride into Senegal. According to him, he paid the money against his wish.

His bike's tyre gets punctured

While inspecting his bike in a hotel in Morocco, Kunle discovered that he had a punctured tyre. But because he took time to learn how to fix such emergencies, it wasn't much of a problem for him.

He promptly patched the puncture by himself. But all who read the story kept wondering what would have happened if he were to be in the middle of the Sahara when the puncture occurred.

Rear-wheel gets damaged

On reaching Mali from Senegal, Kunle the biker noticed shockingly that he had a bent rear wheel.

Not knowing what to do Kunle branched off to find a way to fix it. He later had it straightened and fixed. Bikers in Mali were however rallying around him as they sent him a new tire and wheel from Bamako.

It can be concluded that Kunle Adeyanju has been very courageous so far in his adventurous journey. He has also shown determination and character.

