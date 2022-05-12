A viral video has shown the exciting moment a Nigerian mother finally got the chance to sit on a power bike for the very first time

She climbed on the bike with so much enthusiasm and joy on her face and sat on it with confidence like a pro rider

The happiness on her face was so infectious that those around could not help but cheer her up and join in her excitement

It was a heartwarming moment when a joyous Nigerian mum got the rare chance to sit on a power bike for the very first time.

From the happiness and joy on her face, it could be told that she has been craving such a moment for a long time.

She sat on the bike and people cheered in excitement. Photo credit: @gossipmilltve.

She throttles it like a pro

When she climbed on the bike, there was no atom of fear on face as she displayed incredible confidence making many to wonder if she has been riding for years.

The happy mother was the one who requested to be allowed to sit on the bike before she was helped onto it.

She throws hands up in jubilation

The moment she stepped on the bike, she held on strongly and behaved normally without fear.

After that, she threw both hands up in accomplishment and show of victory. The video of the moment has gone viral online after it was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below

Instagram users react

@endylight1 said:

"When your STAR ⭐️ begin to shine, may your parents never be absent. Amen."

@zeitouch22_unisex_salon commentted:

"Awww this beautiful, but sha don’t allow her ride cos teeth go full ground."

@leeeymarrh reacted:

"The guy that removed her hand was like mama ahbeg no break your teeth okay."

@chaser_fundz said:

"She finally did the Voom voom voom with her hand instead of mouth."

@_thekingsbarber_ commented:

"Look at joy all over her face."

