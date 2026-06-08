A Nigerian lady shared what she noticed about the price of goods after going to Mile 12 market in Lagos in the early hours of the morning

She showed some items that were already out on display by the sellers and how she was able to get there early

Her video triggered reactions, and many who saw it shared their similar experiences and observations about the market

A lady living in Lagos who went to Mile 12 market at 3:30 am shared what she noticed about the prices.

She posted a video of what she saw at the market and how she was able to get there at that time.

Lady Who Goes to Lagos Market by 3:30 am Posts Available Goods, Shares Details About Their Prices

Source: TikTok

Lady goes to Mile 12 market at 3:30 am

In a TikTok video by @thechopsstation, the lady mentioned that at that time of the morning, items were cheaper.

The lady, who earlier shared why she went to the market at that time, also revealed that she used a private car to get there and not public transport.

She said:

“I remember when I used to go there via public transport. I used to get to the market like 4:30 am or 5 am. So this is for those of you that said there’s no bus. There is bus 24 hours in Lagos. Now I go via private car and it used to take us about 29 -33 minutes to get to Mile 12 from the Island.”

She added:

“I must not forget to mention that things are very cheap at this time of the day. I’ll try to make a proper Mile 12 market vlop one day.

Her video was captioned:

“Mile 12 market operates 24 hours.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at Lagos market

Chef_Mercy.A

My late mom enjoys going by 12-3am because things are very affordable and easier but I’m always scared for her

Chefest

That 3am is when you get the best price cos their head is calm by that time.From 8am their head dey spark

Ajoke🧸❤️

You’re not even lying,my grandma sold pepper for years in bariga and she goes to mile 12 twice daily….very early in the morning around 3am to buy fresh pepper for people that needs it very in the morning,after that has finished she would go back again by 6 in the morning

MarketRuns 🛒✨

You’re right, Mile 12 market runs 24hrs. Traders are either selling or receiving fresh goods from the North. Less crowds, better prices, and best picks

Tandi

I do this oh, no pushing, no crowd, I did it when I was even pregnant. I usually go around 10-11pm

Cake/Parfait Lagos Ago palace

No lies a knew someone who used to visit there to buy and resell as early as 2am , 3am

Lady Who Goes to Lagos Market by 3:30 am Posts Available Goods, Shares Details About Their Prices

Source: Getty Images

Lady goes to market at 2am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a food vendor took to social media to share her experience after mistakenly entering a market around 2am.

According to the food vendor, she had thought that the time was 5am, but found out much later that she was wrong.

In a video, she showed netizens the state of the market at that odd hour of the day and admitted she got so scared.

Source: Legit.ng