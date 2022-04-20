A Nigerian man identified as Kunle Adeyanju is currently on his way on a bike, riding from London, UK to Lagos, Nigeria

He commenced his ambitious journey on April 19th and plans to make it to Nigeria after 25 days of continuous riding

According to Adeyanju, he plans to use the journey to raise funds to fight Polio in Africa, provide water and good sanitation

A Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju has commenced an ambitious journey, ridding from London to Lagos on his bike. It is a journey of 12,000km and he plans to do it in 25 days.

The journey commenced yesterday and Kunle tweeted that he is currently in Borgers, France, after leaving London and crossing the English Channel.

Kunle poses with his bike and says he will arrive in Lagos in 25 days. Photo credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

Countries the journey will take him

The long ride will take him from London – France – Spain – Gibraltar – Morocco – Western Sahara – Mauritania – St Louis – Senegal – Gambia - Mali – Cote d'Ivoire – Ghana – Togo – Benin – Lagos.

Why Kunle is ridding from London to Lagos

Explaining why he embarked on the long journey, Kunle said in a tweet that he wants to use it to raise N20 million for charity.

He said he will donate 100% of funds generated to supporting primary health, water & sanitation, PolioPlus project.

He said:

"100% of fund raised will be channeled to Primary Health, Water & Sanitation, PolioPlus project. Particularly 20% of fund raised will be targeted to support the fight to sustain Africa Polio free status."

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

As soon as he made his tweet, Nigerians started to react to it in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@DanielRegha said:

"Mr Kunle riding a motorcycle from London to Lagos is incredibly risky; Intending to raise funds for charity with this is applaudable but the risks outweigh the rewards which makes this ur ambition discouraging. Best of luck to u though, drive safely & journey mercies."

@alexlobaloba commented:

"I’ve followed and turned on notification, I don’t want to miss any update."

@mykelskayz commented:

"Bros abeg when you don enter lag . u go share me that map....naa to bike am enter London baayii."

@youngDREY_ said:

"No try am with normal okada oh. The engine go knock before you cross Africa."

@Sonjoe_Kutuh reacted:

"So bike fit carry person go London?"

Nigerian lady rides okada across 22 states

