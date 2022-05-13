Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian man who is currently on the road ridding from London to Lagos has revealed that he may sell his bike when he gets to Lagos

According to Kunle who is currently in Mali, he is considering auctioning off the bike and donating the proceeds to charitable causes

His kind announcement has generated fresh interest in his already very popular undertaking and people are praising him with nice words

Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju has said he is considering putting his Eagle bike on sale when he gets to Lagos Nigeria.

Kunle, who is still on his way and is currently in Bamako, Mali said the proceeds realised would be donated to charity.

Kunle says he is considering auctioning Eagle. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Kunle commenced his courageous journey on April 19th and there have been several twists and turns in the journey which many has hailed.

When Kunle got to Mali, he was confronted by a serious challenge whereby his rear wheel got damaged. But that has since been sorted out.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Announcement generates excitement

Kunle's announcement of his plans for his Eagle bike has generated much excitement on Twitter where he made it.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@kotlersheffy said:

"Offering it back to the manufacturer won’t be a bad idea as well, if they are willing to have it as true treasure that Eagle is and offer good money for Charity…. Absolutely, it is your decision. Rubber side down always dear Rotarian @lionheart1759. Service above self always."

@slowrexy said:

"Sir please just give me the bike, you can call me charity."

@TheSteinLee commented:

"No now. I thought you'd ride back to London. I wanted to join you."

@lionheart1759 reacted:

"I will prefer museum. It will generate funds forever, as it making a history. So that someday I will pay to get to see it. Children unborn will come to see it. The Eagle deserves it."

Border security in Mauritania extort N124k from Kunle Adeyanju

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that Kunle Adeyanju said police, touts and customs authorities in Mauritania extorted the sum of N124k from him at the border.

He said he refused to pay the money but that they ceased his bike and he had no other choice but to part with the princely sum.

His revelation was met with outrage and general condemnation among Nigerians on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng