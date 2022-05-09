Brave Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju who is riding on his motorcycle from London to Lagos has reached another milestone as he is now in Mali

Kunle crossed to Mali from Senegal after spending a few days there during which he was hosted by the Nigerian community

His latest milestone indicates that he is making progress in his avowed bid to complete the tasking 12,000km journey planned to take 25 days

It appears clearly that Kunle Adeyanju, the courageous Nigerian biker who is riding from London to Lagos is gradually but steadily getting home.

He has crossed from Senegal to Mali from where he shared a photo standing close to a signpost that proved his presence in the West African country.

Kunle Adeyanju enters Mali, gets closer to Lagos. Photo credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

He rested in Senegal

After taking a long rest in Senegal, Kunle set out again for the remaining part of the journey which has attracted huge attention.

He also used the period of rest in Senegal to service his bike called Eagle and to change the engine oil which he said was dark due to the rigours of the journey.

Sharing his latest milestone on Twitter, Kunle wrote:

"Breaking News!!! I'm in Mali!"

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@ayanfe29 said:

"Mali is a dangerous country, please protect yourself boss. may God be with you."

@DohJC_ commented:

"How do you pass the different borders? Do you have papers for all borders or you process it before passing? Or they don't collect papers on the road at borders? Please, forgive my ignorance bit I want to know."

@ituboi01 said:

"He might be with 2 passport naija and UK… and UK will be visa free to a lot of countries while naija is visa free to most west African countries."

@lionheart1759 reacted:

"Bros I envy you really. May God mercy, safety and protection overshadow you and give you journey mercy and safe trip to your destination."

@victoredeh4 said:

"You’re almost there be strong you will reach your goal."

Kunle hosted in Senegal by Nigerian ambassador

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju was hosted in Senegal by the Nigerian ambassador to that country, Ibrahim Lamuwa.

Kunle was also hosted by the Nigerian and Yoruba communities in Senegal.

This was after he crossed from Mauritania. He rested in Senegal for four days.

Source: Legit.ng