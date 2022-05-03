The Nigerian man riding his bike from London, UK to Lagos, Nigeria has revealed that police, custom, and touts extorted N124,000 ($300) from him

Brave biker, Kunle Adeyanju has disclosed how security authorities in Mauritania extorted the sum of N124,000 ($300) from him.

He said the nasty experience happened at the border between Mauritania and Senegal where he had to cross into Senegal by boat.

Kunle laments the bad treatment he received at the Mauritania-Senegal Border. Photo credit: Twitter/lionheart1759 and YouTube/Lion Heart.

5 munites ride costs him N124k

According to Kunle who is riding on his bike from London, UK to Lagos Nigeria, he was charged an exorbitant amount which is at least ten times higher than the normal fare because he is a foreigner.

He however said he refused to pay the fare saying he would rather go back. The police and custom refused to allow him to go back saying he must proceed since his bike had entered their premises.

Kunle said he parted with the money which is equivalent to $300 against his wish. He shared his nasty experience in a viral tweet:

"This morning I rode from Nouakchott to Ross a border station where I took the 5 minutes ferry crossing to St Louis, in Senegal. When I got to Rosso, as usual the immigration and custom ignored me completely and kept directing me to go and engage their tout.

"A ferry crossing that was suppose to cost 40 euro, they wanted to collect 40euro from me. I refused and they were almost trying to threaten me with their guns, and when I said I was going back, they refused that I can’t leave with my bike, since it already entered their premises.

"The Police, Immigration, Customs all worked together as a cartel to extort and make life hell for foreigners. In the heat of all these problems I had not choice but to part with $300."

Watch the interesting video of his crossing below:

Social media users react

When he shared the story of his ugly experience on Twitter, many took to the comment section to react to it. Here are a few of the comments:

@shedowdow commented:

"Please go to YouTube and check different travel videos, I'm sure you'll will understand better. This is not speaking bad of any country he's just giving update on his trip."

@Justicenjok said:

"Bros be courageous, Be strong and confident, nothing do you, don't forget that Nigerian immigration and police could do worst than their Mauritanian counterparts."

