Kunle Adeyanju, the brave Nigerian man who is riding on his bike from London, the United Kingdom to Lagos, Nigeria is now in Africa

Kunle took a selfie picture he shared indicating that he is close to Casablanca, Morocco as seen in a signpost where he took the photo

The brave man had announced his journey last week, saying it is a journey of 12,000km which would take 25 days to complete

The Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju who has undertaken a charity ride from London, the United Kingdom to Lagos, Nigeria has arrived in Africa.

The man who is riding on his bike made the announcement through a tweet he shared on Monday, April, 25th.

Kunle shares a photo he took in Africa. Photo credit: @lionheart1759

Kunle closes in Casablanca, Morocco

Announcing his arrival in Africa, the brave man shared a photo of himself close to a signpost that indicates that he is closing in on Casablanca, Morocco. Morocco is in North Africa.

This is the 6th day of the commencement of his journey, haven started on the 19th of April, 2022.

With the pace at which his journey has progressed, it is not known if the journey would take less than the 25 days originally planned.

Kunle is ridding for charity, to raise funds to support the fight against polio and to help provide sanitation. He plans to raise N20m.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react

@De_Oretor said:

"Sir please how did you cross from Gibraltar to Africa without a bridge?.....boat I guess."

@MrMalvins commented:

"Safe travels sir...Naija police, please don't embarrass us when this man gets to Lagos...Abeg."

@AdexAdebukola reacted:

"Wowwwwwww....... Awesome. Well done sir. Just curious ó... How will you go back to the UK? Road or Air? And will you like to share some difficulties you encounter on the road."

@McPhils__ commented:

"If you also want to follow him when he's going back, gather here and like."

