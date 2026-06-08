10 African teams will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada

DR Congo are participating for the first time in 52 years, while Cape Verde are making their debut

The group stage will pitch Africans teams against top nations, including France, Brazil and Spain

The 35th edition of the FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

10 African teams will participate in the tournament after FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 nations and increased CAF’s slot to 10 countries.

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and debutant Cape Verde qualified automatically, while DR Congo picked up the playoff ticket, qualifying for the first time in 52 years.

The teams have been drawn in their respective groups and will face some tough opposition during the group stage, including some of the favourite nations.

Legit.ng looks at the six matches involving African nations to look forward to in the group stage.

African matches to look forward to

South Africa vs Mexico

South Africa qualified for their first World Cup since hosting the Mundial in 2010, and as they opened the tournament 16 years ago, they will open the 2026 edition against the same opponent.

According to FIFA, Bafana Bafana and Mexico will face off in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

The match 16 years ago ended in a 1-1 after Rafa Marquez cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s brilliant opener. Both teams have never faced each other before then, and have not faced each other again since then.

Brazil vs Morocco

As noted by CAF, Morocco made history at the 2022 edition in Qatar after becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-final, beating Portugal and Spain on the way.

The Atlas Lions are back for more history this year, and no better way to kick off their campaign on June 13 against record five-time winners Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, and are desperate for a sixth world title.

Cape Verde and Spain

Cape Verde is the third smallest country to feature at a FIFA World Cup and will be welcomed to the world stage with a baptism of fire against the tournament’s favourite, Spain, on June 15.

The Blue Sharks’ organisation and defensive solidity will be tested against the European champions, and even a draw will send a statement.

Senegal vs France

This match brings back the memories of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan, when Senegal shocked the world by defeating defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match thanks to a goal from the late Papa Bouba Diop.

Papa Bouba Diop scored Senegal's winner against France in 2002. Photo by Neal Simpson.

Source: Getty Images

Former head coach Aliou Cisse captained the team, while current head coach Pape Thiaw was on the bench. Senegal are aiming for a deep run in this tournament, and another shocker against France on June 16 could announce their ambitions.

DR Congo vs Portugal

The Democratic Republic of Congo are participating in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when none of the current team, including head coach Sebastien Desabre, had been born.

Their group-stage opponents were confirmed before they beat Jamaica to clinch their spot, and after the win, sports minister Didier Bodembo warned Cristiano Ronaldo he would cry when the two sides face off on June 17.

Algeria vs Argentina

Algeria are taking part in their fifth World Cup and their first since the 2014 edition in Brazil. The Desert Foxes breezed through the qualifiers, winning eight out of their 10 matches.

The North Africans will open their campaign against defending champions and one of the favourites, Argentina, on June 17. Algeria will fight for a result ahead of their other group games against Jordan and Austria. The Teranga Lions have another difficult match in the group against Norway.

CAF sends message to Nigeria and Cameroon

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Nigeria and Cameroon despite the two African giants failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions fell to a defeat against the Leopards of DR Congo in the semi-final and final of the African playoff.

Source: Legit.ng