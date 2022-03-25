Since the news broke that two security boys danced at their workplace and got so much attention online, many people have been trying to copy them

A group of four dancers was seen dancing at a filling station and the video seemed to have been intentionally leaked online, but they were not sacked

Two security men were also seen in a restaurant dancing at work, opening doors for customers and the video was also released on the internet

Another dancer was seen at a mechanic site dancing with a lot of energy at wearing his work clothes and boots

How it all started

Sometimes this year, two security boys engaged each other in a dancing spree while at work in a Nigerian restaurant. They were later sacked and summarily dismissed from their duty posts.

However, what many people have referred to as luck or grace later found them when their dance video hit the internet and the story emerged that they were sacked simply because they danced. Many people started reaching out to them offering one form of help or the other.

OPM GO Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere offers them scholarship

Their success story reached its zenith when a popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who overseas the Omega Power Ministry in Port Harcourt offered to help the boys.

He promised to use his personal resources to send them abroad on scholarship. He has fulfilled the promise and the boys have traveled out of Nigeria.

Other dancers try to copy Happy Boys

But the story did not end there because many dancers on the internet are now trying to copy Happy Boys, internet watchers say. People are accusing these new sets of dancers of trying to copy lucky boys and to be noticed and helped. Legit.ng has compiled a list of the most prominent ones seen recently.

1. The man who danced at a mechanic site

A mechanic man was seen in a viral video dancing with vigour and a whole lot of energy. The man danced very well and there was not a single doubt in his ability to dance. But Nigerians accused him of trying to attract attention to himself and possibly get help to go abroad and study.

2. Two security men danced at a restaurant

Following in the footsteps of the Happy Boys, two security boys were seen dancing very well at a restaurant. They moved with energy, showing nice dance steps as they opened doors for customers coming to patronise the restaurant. However, their dance seemed not to have worked because they were not sacked. Nigerians even descended on them online.

3. Four filling station attendants dancing at work

In another video similar to that of Happy Boys, four filling station attendants were seen dancing at work. The attendants, comprising of two ladies and two men were seen doing admirably well on the dance floor. The ladies used their waists to maximum effect while the boys used their legs to do fast leg works.

The video however received hilarious reactions from Nigerians who equally descended on them and warned them that if they lose their job, no one will fight for them.

It is obvious, as many have said, that the first boys that danced and got serious help were one of a kind. They probably did not know that a simple act of dancing could lead them to a different chapter of their lives. Others following them may not be that lucky.

Happy Boys set to fly abroad for studies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Happy Boys, the two security boys who danced and got sacked are almost set to jet out of the country.

The boys were seen undergoing their Covid-19 vaccination in Rivers state apparently in readiness for their journey.

The two boys thanked Nigerians for their support. They are going abroad under the scholarship of the Omega Power Ministry, Port Harcourt led by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

