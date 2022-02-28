Two security guys at a popular restaurant have been captured in a video doing cool dance steps, entertaining customers in a special way

The two boys observed their dance steps in uniformity, making it look as if they had it all rehearsed and planned out

Their twerking moves have generated some reactions on social media with some praising them for their skills and the cheerful way they worked

Two restaurant security guards have been spotted dancing so nicely in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

The two boys exhibited nice dance skills while manning their duty post at the popular restaurant.

The boys danced excitedly making many tongues to wag. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Doing their job with a happy face

People on social media have raised the guards for doing their job with happiness and a cheering face which obviously gladdened the hearts of restaurant guests.

The highest point of the dance show was when the guards held their hands on the door, winning their waists and twerking at the same time.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video has attracted a number of reactions after it was posted on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@ajebodcomedian said:

"Dem don hire dance group as security O!! Indian film don set."

@gnrmario10 commented:

"Today na month-end , them go pay them their salary."

@fashion_magicblog reacted:

"You just have to be happy, when you are sad it doesn't change anything."

@zira_everest_john remarked:

"They now know they are trending and they've got to give a show."

@bajiemyr1 commented:

"Why the other one come dey do like James brown."

@star__blaugrana said:

"Dem self wan go viral, cuz they know y’all can’t keep your cameras down."

dopemrs_kingsley2

"Na this type of People u suppose dash money ... not those ones wey dey vex say them dey alive."

