Fuel pump attendants have been seen dancing with vigour at a filling station, attracting attention to themselves on the internet

The filling station staff were seen using their waists to dance when it appeared traffic at the station was low and there was space to dance

The pump attendants sure know how to dance, but many have accused them of trying to copy Happy Boys who have been flown abroad for studies

It was a dancing galore recently at an unnamed filling station as pump attendants engaged each other in stunnning waist and leg work dance.

While the ladies used their waists to maximum effect, the boys among them used their fast legs to engage in nice leg works.

The pump attendants danced with so much happiness. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Acused of copying Happy Boys

Despite the fact that the pump attendants danced so well, they have been accused of trying to copy Happy Boys, the security guys that danced, got sacked and later got a scholarship.

Many of those who commented on the video warned the pump attendants that even if they danced from now till forever, they won't get 'shishi.'

The entertaining video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media usrs react

Th vidoe has attracted interesting reactions from members of the public. A few of them are presented below:

@kaybugar said:

"If person dance for work. Maybe he fit get scholarship."

@ekuapaula reacted:

"Atleast people dey happy for work place now keep dancing your helper dey for road."

@its_surequeen

"So bcos happy boys dance for work place com get fame another person nor fit just dance happy again?"

@tonia_gram_ commented:

"I don't want to hear Justice for fuel attendants o."

@shes_spotless reacted:

"E no sweet again."

@oracle_entertainment said:

"This update don cast nah."

Security boys seen dancing at work

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that two security boys were seen dancing at work.

They were spootted doing serious waist dance and leg works. The dance later got them a sack letter.

They were however lucky because they later got a schoalrship to study abroad. The have since traled out of the country.

Source: Legit.ng