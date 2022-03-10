A Nigerian mechanic has been spotted dancing wildly in a video that has attracted very funny comments on Instagram

People have accused the man of trying to copy the security boys recently sacked for dancing at work, but was later offered a scholraship

The mechanic however has been acknowledged as a good dancer as many have admitted enjoying his stunning dance presentation

The mechanic was seen dancing at his shop, impressing many with his nice dance moves, performed in his work attire.

He wants to go abroad

However, despite his nice dance moves, many people took to the comment section of the video to say that the boy was trying hard to be spotted by a rich person.

Many however admitted that he is a good dancer, saying he was not trying to impress anybody at all that he was just doing his thing happily.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many people took to the comment section, saying what they think of the man's dance. The video was shared on Instagram by @gosspmillnaija. See some of the comments below:

@cutiee_ty reacted:

"If you like dance fire we no go give you scholarship to study abroad."

@angie_candela00 said:

"Oh this boy shouldn’t be working as a mechanic please give me his number."

@1305_youngjohn reacted:

"Lol make he just dey deceive himself."

@igboboiyspace commented:

"My Brother Wan Go Abroad Go Study."

@california_chief_priest_ said:

"Soon okada man go Dance ontop bike in the middle of expressway, am waiting."

@zonebeee remarked:

"Until the Oga use fan belt reset your brain."

Source: Legit.ng