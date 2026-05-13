Reform UK has suspended newly elected councillor Glenn Gibbins after backlash over alleged racist comments targeting Nigerians in Sunderland

The controversy erupted days after Gibbins won a seat on Sunderland City Council during the May 2026 local elections

Reports also linked the councillor to online posts containing remarks about migrants, women, and local residents

A newly elected councillor in the United Kingdom has been suspended by Reform UK after outrage over alleged racist comments in which he suggested Nigerians in Sunderland should be “melted down and fill in the pot holes”.

Glenn Gibbins, who won the Hylton Castle seat on Sunderland City Council during the May 2026 local elections, came under scrutiny days after his victory when old social media posts resurfaced online.

Glenn Gibbins faced suspension after alleged racist comments resurfaced online. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

The controversy quickly sparked criticism from political observers and anti-racism groups.

Reform UK councillor faces racism allegations

According to BBC, the suspended councillor was accused of making offensive remarks about Nigerians living in Sunderland in a post believed to have been published in March 2024. Reports also linked him to other comments targeting migrants, women, and local residents.

According to reports, Gibbins had complained online about the “amount of Nigerians in town” before adding that authorities “should melt them all down and fill in the pot holes!!”

The remarks generated backlash shortly after Reform UK secured control of Sunderland City Council. Critics questioned how the posts escaped scrutiny before his candidacy was approved.

The party initially stated that Gibbins was under investigation before later confirming his suspension.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice addressed the controversy during an interview but stopped short of directly condemning the councillor’s comments.

He said:

“The key point is voters have heard all of this smearing and sneering against all of us and they voted for more Reform because they want action, they want delivery, they're sick of the failures of the Tories and Labour.”

Controversial posts spark public criticism

Additional allegations also surfaced against Gibbins following the election. Some posts reportedly described migrants as “an army of Muslims who will in time turn on us”.

Other comments allegedly contained sexist remarks directed at female broadcasters and insults aimed at women in Sunderland.

Deputy leader of Durham County Council Darren Grimes described the situation as “a failure of the vetting process” while speaking during a television interview.

Opponents of the party argued that the controversy raised concerns about candidate screening and political rhetoric surrounding immigration.

Sunderland City Council has not publicly commented on the matter.

FG to establish UK university campus in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s federal government had moved to establish a local campus of Coventry University as part of a broader plan to widen access to internationally recognised degrees and reduce the financial burden of overseas study for Nigerian families.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 18, by the Federal Ministry of Education, which said the proposal is being pursued through a Transnational Education partnership with the United Kingdom institution.

Source: Legit.ng