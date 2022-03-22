People have shown that social media could be a tool to accomplish many things and getting love may be easier on the internet

A lady who was fast enough to reply to a man's DM later married the same person as their small talk morphed into a serious relationship

One thing the relationships social media helped to build had in common was the willingness of the parties to have conversations with strangers

Social media as a virtual place for meeting new people has not stopped connecting users around the world.

Nigerian ladies have in recent times shown that meeting one's heartthrob may just be some DMs away. Between 2021 and 2022, there have been stories of couples who met online and became an item.

The couple's love stories inspired many people on social media. Photo source: @miss_bsmithe, @moh_mean

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three instances where ladies accepted the proposals of men who came into their DMs.

1. Blessing Smith

A young lady is set to marry the man who messaged her on Instagram and praised her dance video.

Instead of rebuffing or ignoring his message, she replied, and their relationship kicked off from there.

A recent post she shared on Twitter revealed that they are about to get married after she had accepted his marriage proposal.

2. Yetunde

When Ameenu chatted up Yetunde in 2018, she did not leave his message hanging for long. She replied after 24 minutes.

That promptness eased things for the man and they started a relationship that later led to marriage.

When Ameenu asked how she was doing in the DM, the lady said "well" and also asked after his welfare.

3. Oke never gave up

Abraham Oke kept going to the DM of a lady he met on Facebook even after she ignored him the first time he tried because she thought he was a scam.

He came a second time and sent her "Hi". What started as a platonic relationship between two social media users blossomed into marriage and now they are married with a kid.

Mrs Oke said she never gave him attention the first time because she saw him with another lady in his profile photo and thought he had something serious going on with her.

Security-consciousness in dealing with strangers online

While it is true that love could be found on social media, evil perpetrators also explore people's fantasies of "happily-ever-after" to perpetuate their acts. Before trusting a stranger online, verify they are one who they say they are.

