Two little children have been seen in a viral video competing in what seemed to be a dance to the last beat of Ogene by Zoro featuring Flavour

The children took over the floor at a public event and people left what they were doing to focus attention solely on them

It was such a fun moment especially when one of the children removed his shirt and then the other fell and danced with one hand

Talent found proper expression in two kids who competed with each other so gloriously on the dancing floor. They both danced amazingly to Ogene by Zoro featuring Flavour.

It was a moment of absolute enjoyment for those at the public event as the kids took over the dancing space and made things look nice.

Their competition to the event by storm as they danced to Ogene by Zoro and Flavour. Photo credit: Tiktok/@naijaweddings and @igboweddings

Source: UGC

One removed his shirt

The awe moment came when one of the boys removed his shirt, obviously in an attempt to get maximum space. He then danced to the traditional beats in earnest, shocking adults around with athletic performance.

The second boy danced with one hand

But in a flash, one of the boys fell intentionally, wedging himself with one hand and dancing admirably. He got a lot of cheers and shouts from the crowd with that nice performance.

It was not known if the two boys were competing for a prize, but they surely know how to dance and entertain people with their God-given talent. Many people used their smartphones to capture the nice moment.

The video was shared on Tiktok by @igboweddings.

Watch the video below:

