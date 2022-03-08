A viral short video has two restaurant guards dancing during work hours as someone filmed them from afar

Nigerians who saw the clip wondered why they are trying hard to get fame using the style already explored

There were some Instagram users who said they are wasting their effort as their boss will not even sack them

Days after two security men at Chicken Republic danced their way into fame after getting sacked, a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 has shown two men doing the same thing.

In the clip, the men danced as they managed the door for customers at a restaurant. Their moves were comical because they were trying hard to jump on a trending format.

Everybody wants to become famous

A part of the video showed other officials of the fast-food outlet trying to bust a move as Pheelz's Finesse song played in the background.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

They won't sack you

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

goldentreyy commented:

"The update don cast them don pick winner already, oya make the rest people face their work."

stasia_grey_ said:

"E don cast, dem no go sack una."

julzhair said:

"This people are not serious, my hubby actually said this yesterday, anyways let the dancing trend and takeaway whatt we don’t want to see on social media."

teezyworldwide_official said:

"Omo he go shock this once no body go look there side."

iam.crazyvines said:

"No vex boss, another person shine can’t be your own."

franklyn_uche said:

"Them they find who go sack them, una go dance taya oh."

Man justifies sack of two security men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were divided on the rightness and wrongness of their sack.

One of those people, @mujano_004, who believed the organisation did good said:

"Those guys were wrong, chicken republic is a corporate organization, and they don't joke with their brand."

Note that his response was in reaction to Adewale Adetona's tweet who asked if the sack was a good judgement call or not.

