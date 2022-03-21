All is almost set for the sacked dancing security boys to travel out of the country for their abroad scholarships

The two lads along with their manager were spotted at the Rivers state primary healthcare facility for COVID-19 vaccination

OPM's GO Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, the scholarship awardee and sponsor, has now revealed when the boys will fly out of the country

Internet sensations Happie boys have expressed gratitude to Nigerians for being with them from the start till the present moment.

The lads who were sacked from a restaurant for dancing on duty penned the lovely message via their Instagram page.

Their scholarship is courtesy of OPM's GO Pastor Chinenye Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

"HappieBoys Are Sending Love To Each And Everyone Of You Out There Supporting And Trying To See Them Win❤️ We Want To Use This Opportunity To Say A Big Thanks To Y’all We Love Y’all So Much, Y’all Made It Possible,'' the post read.

OPM's GO reveals when they'd leave the country

In another post shared on their Instagram page, the lads were captured with their manager and the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye at the Rivers state primary healthcare facility for COVID-19 vaccination.

The GO revealed that they were at the facility for the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination and added that the boys along with 57 others will fly to Cyprus for their scholarship next week.

Nigerians react

@valentinobuky26 said:

"At this stage you guy’s parents suppose done dey involved why are we not seeing that."

@flexible_onyii said:

"Grace please find me, I tap from your grace @happie_boys1.. God will continue to lead you guys thru in all your dreams.."

@wigsbyini said:

"Wow na so people life take dey change!! May we be at the right time and place for our blessings to locate us all amen!!!"

@dumebifrank said:

"When your set time comes even a clock without battery will thick for u. Congratulations to you people greater heights."

@titi_layho said:

"Hmmmm this God ehhn, he shows mercy and compassion to whom he chooses, Pass me not oh gentle savior , congratulations guys."

Young man who recorded the sacked dancing security boys bags overseas scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who made the video of the sacked dancing security boys had bagged abroad scholarship like them.

In a video shared on their Instagram page, Caleb from Ehime Mbano in Imo state excitedly announced that he was also offered a scholarship to the same university by the pastor.

Caleb, who identified himself as the boys' manager, said he handles their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The young man and the boys' appreciated the pastor for the kind gesture when they called at his mansion.

