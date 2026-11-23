The late co-founder of Fountain of Life Church drew backlash from conservative Christians over her bold fashion sense

Bimbo Odukoya's shorter skirts, wigs and jewellery clashed with the strict dress codes expected of Pentecostal pastors' wives in 1990s Nigeria

Her unconventional appearance mirrored a pattern now playing out with her son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, amid controversy at the church

The ongoing leadership crisis at the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has renewed public focus on Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the criticism his style of ministry continues to attract. But his late mother, Bimbo Odukoya, co-founder of the church, was no stranger to that same kind of scrutiny during her lifetime.

Bimbo Odukoya built her public profile at a time when Nigeria's Pentecostal movement was rapidly expanding, and with that growth came firm, often rigid, expectations around how ministers and their spouses should present themselves.

Bimbo Odukoya faced backlash for skirts, wigs and jewellery that challenged 1990s Pentecostal dress codes. Credit: iamthatpj/bimboodukoya

Source: Instagram

Many churches in the 1990s and early 2000s operated under doctrines that treated personal appearance as a spiritual matter, discouraging anything perceived as worldly influence.

Bimbo Odukoya's bold fashion sense

Pastors' wives were typically expected to wear long skirts and modest clothing, often accessorised with church hats and minimal jewellery. Bimbo, however, took a noticeably different approach. According to PUNCH, she favoured fashionable outfits, wore shorter skirts, styled wigs and accessorised with jewellery, choices that conservative Christians at the time considered out of step with the standards expected of someone in her position.

The criticism did not stop her ministry from flourishing. Her sermons, which focused heavily on purpose, relationships, leadership and personal development, earned her a reputation as one of the most recognisable female Christian voices of her generation. She managed to build a formidable preaching career even as her appearance remained a talking point in certain Christian circles.

Jimmy Odukoya's late mother Bimbo’s sermons focused on purpose, relationships, leadership and personal development. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The pattern repeating with Jimmy Odukoya

The parallels with her son are hard to ignore. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has faced similar complaints about his appearance and unconventional approach to ministry, criticisms that have become louder in the context of the current leadership tensions at the Fountain of Life Church.

The Odukoyas appear to have consistently occupied a space where faith and style intersect in ways that not everyone in Nigeria's Pentecostal community has been willing to accept.

Jimmy Odukoya's wife breaks silence

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's wife, Mo Jasmine Daniel, ended her social media silence as a bitter leadership dispute continues to rock The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

On Sunday, November 23, 2026, Pastor Mo took to her Instagram story to reshare a post from her husband, in which he made a fresh declaration after receiving a rousing reception from members of the congregation.

The move appeared to signal where her loyalties lie as tensions at the church continue to escalate.

Source: Legit.ng