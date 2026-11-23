Registration for the advertised ₦100,000 family grant does not guarantee selection or immediate payment

Applicants are warned not to pay agents promising guaranteed access or faster disbursement

Verify the programme’s authorisation and never share banking passwords, PINs or one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians hoping to benefit from the advertised ₦100,000 family support grant have been warned against individuals promising guaranteed payments or demanding money to secure places on beneficiary lists.

The warning comes amid growing interest in the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), which presents itself as a cash-transfer intervention for economically vulnerable households.

FG warns Nigerians against scams as it begins N100,000 support for families Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to information attributed to the programme's management board, registration does not guarantee selection or immediate payment.

Why registration is not payment approval

The NFSP says prospective beneficiaries must undergo identity verification and household vulnerability assessments before they can be considered for financial assistance.

The programme also advertises a phased selection process, meaning not all applicants would be considered or notified simultaneously.

A registration acknowledgement slip should therefore not be interpreted as confirmation that an applicant has qualified for payment.

The total number of beneficiaries and the proposed payment timetable remain independently unverified.

Warning against payment agents

The programme's management board has cautioned Nigerians against paying individuals who claim they can influence beneficiary selection or accelerate disbursement.

Applicants have also been advised to avoid anyone requesting processing fees or promising guaranteed access to the advertised ₦100,000.

The proposed intervention is presented as a direct cash grant rather than a repayable loan.

Consequently, claims that applicants must pay intermediaries to release the money should be treated with suspicion, Vanguard reported.

How to avoid fraudulent messages

According to the programme's published arrangements, selected beneficiaries would receive notifications through designated payment providers.

However, the identities of those providers and the payment arrangements have not been independently confirmed through official government documentation reviewed for the source report.

FG asks Nigerians expecting N100,000 family support grant to watch out for scams. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians should therefore be cautious about unsolicited messages claiming they have qualified, according to MSME Africa.

They should never disclose ATM PINs, banking passwords or one-time passwords to individuals claiming to facilitate grant payments.

Most importantly, applicants should confirm the programme's authorisation directly with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development before responding to requests for sensitive financial information

N100,000 FG Grant: How to check if you qualify

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians interested in the Federal Government's advertised ₦100,000 Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP) have been given details of the conditions prospective beneficiaries are expected to meet.

The programme is presented as a social intervention targeting poor and vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and the effects of economic reforms.

Source: Legit.ng