The NDLEA arrested South African golfer Henlo Grobler at Lagos airport after finding 50.40kg of illicit drugs hidden in his luggage

Grobler and his Kenyan accomplice, Faiza Njambi Abubakar, swapped luggage tags at the airport to confuse ownership of the drug consignments

Tracking devices were planted inside the travelling boxes and on Grobler's mobile phone, revealing how the syndicate monitored its couriers

A South African professional golfer and his alleged Kenyan accomplice have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.40kg of illicit drugs, popularly known as "Loud," into Nigeria, with investigators uncovering how much each suspect was allegedly promised for the operation.

The 37-year-old golfer, Henlo Grobler, was reportedly promised 5,000 South African rand ($280) for successfully delivering the drugs, while his 25-year-old accomplice, Faiza Njambi Abubakar, allegedly agreed to carry out her role for $8,000.

NDLEA has arrested South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into Nigeria. Photo credit: NDLEA

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The suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, in October, following an alleged luggage-tag swapping arrangement designed to conceal the ownership of the drug consignments.

According to The South African, the NDLEA disclosed the arrests in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, detailing how the alleged operation was organised and how the second suspect was eventually apprehended.

Golfer allegedly promised $280 for drug delivery

According to the NDLEA, Grobler arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on October 11 and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall of the airport.

A search of two travelling boxes in his possession reportedly led to the discovery of 46 parcels of a potent cannab*s strain known as Loud, weighing 50.40kg.

Investigators said the golfer was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who allegedly connected him with other members of the syndicate he had never met in person.

During interrogation, Grobler reportedly told operatives that a driver picked him up from his residence in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport.

He was allegedly instructed to meet Abubakar at the airport and exchange luggage tags to conceal the ownership of the consignments.

The NDLEA said Grobler claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successfully delivering the drugs to Nigeria.

He reportedly travelled in business class, while his alleged accomplice flew economy.

Kenyan chef allegedly offered $8,000

Abubakar, a 25-year-old private chef, was reportedly arrested on October 15 at the departure boarding gate of Lagos airport while preparing to board a South African Airways flight to Kenya.

The agency said her passport biodata page, recovered from Grobler's phone during investigations, was profiled and placed on its watchlist, leading to her eventual arrest.

During interrogation, the Kenyan woman allegedly told operatives she was recruited by a man and persuaded by a friend in Kenya to accept an offer of $8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

She reportedly travelled from Kenya to South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week and met Grobler at the airport on October 11, where they exchanged two of the four travelling boxes before checking them in.

Upon arriving in Lagos, Abubakar allegedly collected the two boxes bearing Grobler's luggage tags before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area.

The NDLEA said the claim tag of the boxes bearing her name was recovered from her hand luggage, while both suspects identified each other during an identification parade.

Tracking devices found in luggage

The agency said tracking devices were installed on the travelling boxes and Grobler's mobile phone, allowing members of the alleged syndicate to monitor their couriers and consignments.

Babafemi said similar tracking devices were discovered in bags abandoned by an American professional basketball player arrested at the airport on November 11 with 34kg of cannab*s.

NDLEA shares details of golfer's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported about the NDLEA’s arrest of South African golfer Grobler and Kenyan chef Faiza Njambi over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.40kg of Loud into Lagos.

Investigators said a deliberate luggage-tag swap was designed to help the couriers deny ownership if they were caught. Tracking devices on the boxes and Henlo’s phone also revealed how closely the drug syndicate monitored its shipments.

Source: Legit.ng