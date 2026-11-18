A five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa lets travellers visit 29 countries multiple times without reapplying for each trip

The visa is not granted automatically, and applicants must meet specific conditions to be considered eligible

Nigerians with a strong travel history and previous multiple-entry visas stand a better chance of qualifying

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Twenty-nine countries within the Schengen Area can issue five-year multiple-entry visas to Nigerian travellers, offering a long-term travel option that removes the need to apply for a fresh visa before each visit.

Under the standard Schengen rule, holders of this visa may visit any of the 29 member countries multiple times across five years, as long as they do not spend more than 90 days within any 180-day period.

Who benefits most from the five-year visa

As reported by The Nation, the visa is designed to suit frequent travellers, business professionals and those with an established record of visiting Europe.

It cuts down on repeated paperwork, reduces application costs and spares holders the inconvenience of submitting supporting documents every time they plan a trip to the Schengen Area.

However, the visa is not guaranteed. Each embassy or consulate makes its own decision, and applicants need to demonstrate a credible case for why they require long-term, multiple-entry access.

A stronger application is generally expected from those who have previously held and correctly used multiple-entry Schengen visas, particularly a one-year visa followed by a two-year visa within the three years before applying.

A consistent travel record, full compliance with immigration rules and no history of overstaying previous visas all work in an applicant's favour.

What applicants need to provide

Beyond travel history, applicants are expected to submit a detailed cover letter explaining the reason for requiring regular or extended access to the Schengen Area. Valid travel medical insurance covering planned visits, along with evidence of sufficient funds, must also be included.

The 29 Schengen countries that can grant the five-year multiple-entry visa to Nigerians are:

1. Austria 2. Belgium 3. Bulgaria 4. Croatia 5. Czech Republic 6. Denmark 7. Estonia 8. Finland 9. France 10. Germany 11. Greece 12. Hungary 13. Iceland 14. Italy 15. Latvia 16. Liechtenstein 17. Lithuania 18. Luxembourg 19. Malta 20. Netherlands 21. Norway 22. Poland 23. Portugal 24. Romania 25. Slovakia 26. Slovenia 27. Spain 28. Sweden. 29. Switzerland

EU waives Schengen visa requirement for citizens of 61 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the European Union published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the Schengen Area without a visa for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The list covers sovereign states, special administrative regions of China, certain categories of British nationals, and entities not universally recognised as states.

Several countries on the list carry conditions, including requirements for biometric passports or pending visa exemption agreements with the EU.

Source: Legit.ng