France introduced a nationwide ban on face-covering clothing in public places, affecting Muslim women who wear the niqab or burqa

The French law covers streets, parks, shops, and public transport, though it allows exceptions for medical, sporting, and occupational purposes

France's secularism laws also restrict conspicuous religious symbols in public schools, adding to a wider debate on religious freedom

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering international issues.

Paris, France - France enforces one of Europe's most strictly debated laws on religious clothing, banning garments that fully cover the face in all public spaces. The legislation came into force in April 2011, following its passage by the French parliament in 2010.

Legit.ng reports that the law applies broadly to any clothing or accessory that conceals the face in public, covering streets, parks, public transport and shops. Two garments worn by some Muslim women sit at the centre of this policy: the niqab and the burqa.

France, under President Emmanuel Macron, enforces laws based on its principle of secularism, restricting certain forms of religious clothing in specific public settings. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What niqab and burqa ban covers

The niqab is a face veil that leaves only the eyes visible. The burqa is a full-body covering that includes a mesh screen or opening around the eyes. Both fall under the face-covering prohibition because they conceal the wearer's identity in public, which French authorities argue makes routine identification difficult.

Importantly, the law does not ban all forms of Islamic clothing. Women may still wear the hijab, a head covering that leaves the face exposed, in public spaces without breaching any nationwide legislation.

The ban also applies to masks, balaclavas and helmets in public, though exceptions are permitted where face coverings are needed for work, medical treatment, sport, traditional celebrations or other purposes allowed under French law.

France's broader secularism rules

Beyond the face-covering law, France restricts conspicuous religious symbols in state primary and secondary schools. That rule, introduced in 2004, applies to students and covers Islamic headscarves, large Christian crosses and Jewish kippahs.

The country has also seen disputes over burkinis, full-body swimwear used by some Muslim women. Certain local councils and public swimming facilities have introduced their own restrictions on such swimwear, though some of those measures have faced legal challenges.

Why France introduced these restrictions

Supporters of the face-covering ban say it protects the ability to identify individuals in public and encourages social interaction. Some also argue that restrictions can shield women who are pressured into wearing full-face veils against their will.

Critics, however, say the law infringes on personal freedom and the right of women to dress according to their religious convictions. Opponents have further argued that the restrictions fall disproportionately on Muslim women and risk limiting their engagement in French public life.

France's secularism policy, known as laïcité, continues to fuel debate over religious freedom, individual rights and restrictions on religious clothing. Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron

Source: UGC

The debate has been shaped by France's principle of laïcité, or secularism, which holds that the state and religious expression should remain separate in the public sphere. The face-covering legislation continues to draw attention from human rights groups and legal scholars across Europe.

The two categories of clothing restricted under French law are:

Full-face coverings: Niqabs, burqas and balaclavas that conceal the face are prohibited in public spaces. Conspicuous religious clothing and symbols: Islamic headscarves (hijabs), abayas and other conspicuous religious attire are prohibited for students in public primary and secondary schools.

It is noteworthy that the hijab and abaya are not banned in public spaces across France. The restrictions on conspicuous religious clothing, including Islamic headscarves and abayas, apply specifically to public primary and secondary schools.

Saudi Arabia bans 2 types of men's clothing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia outlined two types of clothing men are not allowed to wear in public across the kingdom.

The authorities prohibit outfits with indecent images, offensive messages or symbols, as well as clothing that promotes discrimination, racism or drug use.

Source: Legit.ng