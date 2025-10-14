Nigerian women entrepreneurs have been invited to apply for loans under the Bank of Industry’s N10 billion GLOW Fund

The scheme targets women-owned and women-led businesses across different sectors

Details showed the fund offers guaranteed, easy-to-access loans with flexible repayment terms

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

BOI ready to give out business loans to Nigerian women Photo: JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The government hopes to empower more women businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

FG opens loan opportunity for women entrepreneurs

Olasupo Olusi, BOI Managing Director said the access to loans will help bridge the financial inclusion gap for women in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria leads the world in women’s entrepreneurial activity, with 23 million female entrepreneurs accounting for 41% of the country’s micro-businesses.

Olusi stated:

"Women entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. However, financing remains one of their biggest challenges.

“Our goal today is to listen, simplify financing processes, and build a strong network that fosters sustainable growth."

He added that the GLOW Fund is part of BOI’s 2025–2027 strategy, prioritising gender-focused financial inclusion and supporting women-led businesses with strategic funding interventions.

How will GLOW work?

Under the GLOW initiative, women entrepreneurs with registered businesses in Nigeria can access low-interest, guaranteed loans to grow their enterprises.

Loan amounts and repayment terms are flexible, with reduced collateral requirements.

Successful applicants also benefit from mentorship, business support, and ecosystem visibility.

Cash available for women's businesses is up to N10 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

How to apply for the GLOW Fund

Interested women entrepreneurs can apply through the BOI official portal.

Applicants must provide verifiable business documentation, demonstrate sustainability and growth potential, and commit to using the financing strictly for business expansion.

Funds will be disbursed directly to approved applicants, ensuring quick access and reduced barriers to financing.

Successful applicants will benefit from:

Easier access to credit for business growth

Reduced collateral barriers through guaranteed loan structures

Empowerment and business support under BOI’s inclusive finance initiative

Growth opportunities through strategic mentorship and ecosystem visibility

Fill this form to submit your application.

For more information, visit www.boi.ng.

UBA loan facility for women

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) has granted United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc a N5 billion loan facility to strengthen key economic sectors and encourage the expansion of sustainable and profitable companies in the country, particularly women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The facility, which is distributed through the Federal Government's MSME Fund, is intended to boost key economic sectors while providing reasonably priced funding to assist companies, with a particular emphasis on women-owned enterprises, green energy, education, and healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng