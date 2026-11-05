The UK government published the official fee for its five-year long-term Standard Visitor visa, covering multiple trips to the country

It is worth noting that the visa allows holders to stay in the UK for up to six months on each visit over the five years

Applicants must apply online before travelling and can submit their application as early as three months before their departure date

The UK government has published the cost of its 5-year Standard Visitor visa, setting the fee at £903 (roughly ₦1,814,000 at the current exchange rate) for applicants who travel to the country regularly.

The official guidance on the UK government website shows that the long-term visa permits holders to stay in the UK for up to 6 months on each individual visit throughout the five-year validity period.

UK reveals how much applicants must pay for a five-year standard visitor visa. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Belterz

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The standard single-entry visitor visa remains available for those who do not travel frequently, while the long-term option is recommended for anyone who makes repeated trips.

How to apply for the UK visitor visa

All applicants must complete the process online before departing for the UK and must attend an in-person appointment at a visa application centre as part of the requirements.

The government says the earliest an application can be submitted is 3 months before the intended travel date. Applicants are also required to meet the eligibility criteria set by UK Visas and Immigration and must only carry out activities that are permitted under the visitor visa category.

Who does not need a UK visitor visa?

Not everyone travelling to the UK is required to apply for a visitor visa. Depending on nationality, some travellers fall under a different set of rules.

Those who do not need a visa will either need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which allows visits of up to 6 months, or will be able to enter the UK for up to six months without needing either a visa or an ETA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK published the official cost of its 10-year standard visitor visa for applicants.

UK updates visitor visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had updated its visitor visa rules for people travelling to Britain for training.

The changes, published in the UK government's Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules HC 584 of September 3, 2026, amend Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities to reflect the expanded scope of the Visitor route.

Under the revised rules, every visitor entering the UK will be able to participate in workshops and debates, as well as attend Skills Competitions, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements set out in Appendix V: Visitor.

Source: Legit.ng