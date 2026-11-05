Canada's border services agency has outlined exactly what happens when travellers arrive at their first checkpoint upon entry into the country

A border services officer examines identification, travel documents, and declaration receipts before proceeding with questioning

The four questions cover immigration status, goods being carried, duty-free allowance, and personal exemption entitlements

Anyone planning to travel to Canada should know what to expect the moment they step off their flight, because border officers will have questions ready before you go any further.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has outlined the process that takes place at the primary inspection checkpoint, which is the first stop every traveller encounters upon arrival at a Canadian terminal.

Canada Lists 4 Questions Border Officers Will Ask Foreigners After Their Arrival at Airport

Source: Getty Images

What happens at Canada's border point

After following signs to the primary inspection area, travellers who used the Advance Declaration service are directed to a kiosk or eGate to retrieve a confirmed declaration receipt. Up to five people travelling as a group can use a single kiosk together.

From there, a border services officer will review your Declaration Card or Advance Declaration kiosk receipt, your identification, and any other relevant travel documents.

Once that review is done, the officer moves on to a set of standard questions designed to assess four specific things.

4 questions Canada border officers ask

According to the CBSA, the questions are structured to determine:

1. Your immigration status

2. The nature of any goods you are bringing into the country.

3. What your duty-free allowance is.

4. What personal exemption entitlements apply to you.

These questions are not arbitrary. Canada has strict rules around what can and cannot cross its borders, and the declaration process is the primary tool officers use to identify any potential issues before a traveller proceeds further into the country.

The CBSA is clear on the consequences of failing to declare goods accurately. Any items that are restricted or prohibited under Canadian law and that were not properly declared can legally be seized by authorities on the spot.

For travellers heading to Canada, understanding this process ahead of time can make the entry experience significantly smoother and help avoid any unexpected complications at the border.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng