The federal government launched its N50,000 monthly cash support under the NERSI programme for vulnerable Nigerian households

Five digital financial service providers with USSD codes are available for Nigerians to verify their eligibility

YEIDEP advised Nigerians with a 'NOT SELECTED' status to remain patient and await subsequent payment batches

The federal government has begun paying N50,000 monthly to eligible Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a presidential initiative aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs on vulnerable households.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, announced the programme on Friday, October 30, 2026, saying selected beneficiaries would receive direct financial support every month.

FG releases five USSD codes Nigerians can use to check eligibility for N50,000 monthly NERSI payments. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He added that the amount could be adjusted based on changes in the cost of living, with beneficiaries notified in advance of any changes.

According to the minister, once a beneficiary is identified, they will receive an SMS from an approved provider asking for consent before any transfer is made.

He said:

"Once consent is given, payment is made directly to the beneficiary's account/mobile wallet."

Doro has advised Nigerians that no Nigerian needs to pay anyone or submit an application to access the support.

He urged the public not to share their BVN, PIN or banking details with third parties.

The minister said:

"Anyone who receives a suspicious message or is approached by someone demanding money should call the official NERSI helpline on 07000222222."

Five USSD codes to check your eligibility

The government has partnered with five licensed digital financial service providers to deliver payments securely. Nigerians can check whether they qualify by dialling the USSD code linked to the platform associated with their registered phone number:

ALAT by Wema: *945*23#

MoMo PSB: *671*0#

NairaGram: *726*00#

OPay: *955*20#

Moniepoint: *557*327#

Opay explains to customers

OPay has also clarified that eligible customers will see a pop-up notification directly on their app homepage.

OPay stressed that it would never request a PIN or OTP to process a NERSI payment.

The company said:

"The N50,000 monthly cash support is available only to eligible citizens. Eligible customers will see a pop-up notification on their OPay app homepage.

"Kindly click on the pop-up to proceed with the next steps. Kindly note that customers who are unable to see the feature on the app are not eligible for it. Please note that we do not determine your eligibility. Kindly contact NERSI at 07000222222 for assistance.

"Also, please note that OPay will never ask for your PIN or OTP to process a NERSI relief payment. Do not pay any agent or click unverified links. Use only official OPay APP and OPay USSD *955*20# to check your eligibility. Thank you.”

FG explains how Nigerians can access its N50,000 monthly relief support. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What to do if your status shows 'NOT SELECTED'

Punch reports that the Youth Economic Intervention and De-radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) confirmed in a Facebook post that NERSI disbursements were ongoing and notifications were being sent through registered phone numbers.

For those whose eligibility checks return a 'NOT SELECTED' result, the programme advised patience.

YEIDEP said:

"Those who have not received an SMS but checked their status and saw 'NOT SELECTED' should remain patient and wait for the next batch."

However, it did not guarantee that all such individuals would eventually receive the payment.

BOI has launched the guaranteed loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The government hopes to empower more women businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng