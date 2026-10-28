CDCFIB announced the final stage of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, with the portal open from October 28 to November 14, 2026

Successful candidates must review their uploaded documents and select a preferred screening location before proceeding further

All candidates who pass the location selection stage must register on the NDLEA portal for mandatory substance abuse screening

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise has entered its final stage, urging all eligible candidates to complete the remaining steps before the portal closes.

The Board's Secretary, retired Major General A M Jibril, said the recruitment portal will be accessible from October 28 to November 14, 2026.

CDCFIB says final screening results will be published on the its recruitment portal after the exercise. Photo credit: @CDCFIBNG

Source: Twitter

The board warned that all required processes must be completed within this window.

This was contained in a press release issued via the CDCFIB X handle @CDCFIBNG on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

What candidates must do now

Candidates cleared to proceed are first required to log into the portal and carefully review all documents and personal information they previously submitted. The board stressed that this verification step must be completed before moving to the next stage.

After confirming their documents, candidates must then select a preferred screening state and location from the options available on the portal and follow the on-screen instructions to finalise that step.

Once both tasks are done, candidates must visit the NDLEA portal separately to register for the mandatory drug and substance abuse screening. They will be required to choose a date and time for this appointment from the available slots.

How results will be communicated

The CDCFIB said the outcome of the NDLEA screening will not be announced individually. Instead, the board will publish the final results of candidates who successfully pass the screening on its official recruitment portal after the exercise concludes.

Candidates are advised to monitor the portal and the board's official social media channels for updates.

The CDCFIB earlier released a new dress code directive for candidates attending its oral interview.

CDCFIB reopens recruitment portal, announces massive promotion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the CDCFIB approved promotions for 27,624 officers across the Nigerian Correctional Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Civil Defence Corps.

The board announced that the federal government's recruitment portal for 30,150 paramilitary personnel will reopen from October 28 to November 13, 2026.

Candidates who reached the oral interview stage will undergo a mandatory drug test conducted by NDLEA at no cost, with appointment letters issued after certification.

Source: Legit.ng