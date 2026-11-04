Denmark's government identified Turkish citizens as potentially eligible for a fee exemption on permanent residence permit applications

The exemption is tied to the EU–Turkey Association Agreement, a bilateral arrangement covering work and business activities

Not all Turkish citizens automatically qualify — specific conditions must be met by the applicant or a family member

Denmark has revealed that citizens of Turkey may be able to avoid paying the application fee for a permanent residence permit under a specific set of conditions.

The Danish government stated that Turkish nationals can qualify for the exemption if they, or a qualifying family member, fall under the EU–Turkey Association Agreement and are currently engaged in employment or business activities in the country.

Denmark grants permanent residence application fee exemption to eligible Turkish nationals. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under the EU–Turkey Association Agreement

The exemption is not automatic for all Turkish citizens. To be eligible, an individual must be covered by the EU–Turkey Association Agreement, a long-standing arrangement between Turkey and the European Union that governs the movement and rights of Turkish workers and business people within EU member states.

The agreement must apply either directly to the applicant or to a family member whose status can extend coverage to them. Beyond that, the applicant must be working or actively involved in business activities to meet the qualifying criteria set out by the Danish authorities.

Denmark's permanent residence fee exemption explained

For most foreign nationals in Denmark, applying for a permanent residence permit comes with a mandatory application fee. The fee exemption available to qualifying Turkish citizens represents a notable exception to the standard process, rooted in treaty obligations rather than domestic immigration policy alone.

Denmark is the only country to have publicly named Turkey under this specific exemption category, making Turkish nationals the sole identified group of non-EU citizens who may avoid the fee through this particular legal route.

Prospective applicants are advised to confirm whether their personal circumstances fall within the scope of the EU–Turkey Association Agreement before proceeding with an application.

Denmark names people eligible for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark outlined a category of foreigners who are permanently disqualified from obtaining a permanent residence permit in the country.

According to the government, foreigners who have received a prison sentence of more than six months cannot qualify for permanent residency, regardless of how long they have lived in Denmark or whether they meet other application requirements.

Source: Legit.ng