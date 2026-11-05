Canada's CBSA officers examine three specific documents from every foreign national arriving at the country's borders

Travellers who used Advance Declaration must retrieve a confirmed receipt from a kiosk or eGate before meeting a border officer

Newcomers and those arriving to study or work in Canada may be required to present additional documentation beyond the standard three

Canada's border authority has outlined the exact documents that foreign travellers must present to officers upon arriving in the country, with three items sitting at the centre of every primary inspection.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), all travellers arriving at a Canadian port of entry are directed to a first checkpoint known as "primary inspection."

Canada lists 3 key documents border officers check after foreigners' arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Those who completed an Advance Declaration before their trip must first stop at a kiosk or eGate to collect their confirmed declaration receipt. Groups of up to five people may use a single kiosk together upon arrival.

3 documents Canadian border officers will examine

Once at the checkpoint, a border services officer will ask to see three things:

1. Declaration Card or the Advance Declaration kiosk receipt

2. Proof of identification

3. Any other relevant travel documents the traveller is carrying.

Beyond checking papers, the officer is also authorised to ask questions covering a range of topics. These include the traveller's immigration status, the nature of any goods being brought into the country, duty-free allowance entitlements, and personal exemption limits. Any restricted or prohibited goods that have not been properly declared may be seized under Canadian law.

Extra requirements for newcomers, students and workers

Travellers arriving in Canada for the first time as newcomers, or those coming to study or work in the country, should be prepared to show further documentation beyond the standard three.

CBSA officers are on hand to guide individuals through this process, and travellers who are not fluent in English or French are permitted to ask for assistance at the checkpoint.

The guidance, published on the Government of Canada's official travel and customs page, applies to all foreign nationals entering through Canadian airports, seaports, and land border crossings.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng