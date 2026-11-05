Canada's government has outlined specific obligations that dual citizens must fulfil before leaving the country to travel to a nation where they also hold citizenship

Dual citizens may face enhanced screening, entry denials, exit bans, or mandatory military service registration upon arrival in their second country of citizenship

Canadian dual citizens could also face tax obligations, passport requirements, and rules around registering children born in Canada with the other country

Canada has laid out a set of requirements that dual citizens must be aware of before travelling to a country where they also hold citizenship.

The Government of Canada warned that failure to prepare could lead to serious legal and logistical complications.

Canada lists conditions dual citizens must meet before travelling abroad. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3 travel guides for Canada dual citizens

The Government of Canada, through its official travel guidance portal, has urged dual nationals to do the following before departure

1. Research the laws of their second country of citizenship thoroughly before departure

2. Contact the relevant country's embassy or consulate in Canada for clarity on regulations.

3. Review the government's country-specific Travel Advice and Advisories

What Canadian dual citizens could face abroad

The obligations and restrictions that dual nationals may encounter vary widely depending on the destination country. Canada's guidance notes that even where Canadian citizenship is recognised, dual nationals may still face different entry and exit rules compared to other Canadian travellers.

Enhanced screening at borders is one possibility, and in some cases, this could result in a full denial of entry. Some countries require dual nationals to present a passport issued by that country rather than their Canadian passport, both to enter and to exit. Others impose exit visa requirements, meaning travellers cannot leave without additional documentation.

One of the more serious risks highlighted is the possibility of an exit ban. Such a ban may arise from investigations involving the traveller, a family member, or an employer, and can also stem from civil or criminal matters including business disputes. Age, gender, and marital status may also determine whether parental consent is required for a person to leave a country.

Military service is another concern. Some countries may compel dual nationals to register for military service upon arrival or when attempting to depart, with no prior notice.

Canada's advice to dual citizens is consistent: research thoroughly, contact the relevant embassy before travel, and never assume that holding a Canadian passport will shield you from the laws of a country where you are also considered a citizen.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng