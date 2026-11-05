Nigerian Afrobeats singer Zlatan Ibile got emotional during his white wedding ceremony to Davita in Marrakesh, Morocco

The couple had already held a traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026, and a private civil ceremony before the Morocco celebration

Celebrities including Davido and his wife Chioma, Carter Efe and Pretty Mike were among the guests who witnessed the emotional moment

Nigerian Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile had fans talking after a deeply personal moment from his white wedding went viral on X on November 4, 2026.

A video from the ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco, captured the singer standing alone at the altar, visibly overcome with emotion, as an officiant opened proceedings with a prayer.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile sheds tears during his white wedding celebration attended by family, friends and celebrities in Morocco. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The officiant declared the event open "in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit in Jesus' precious name. Amen," and before the bride had even made her entrance, Zlatan Ibile was in tears.

Zlatan and Davita's wedding journey

The Morocco celebration marked the grand finale of a series of ceremonies for the couple.

Zlatan and his longtime partner Davita, who share two sons together, had already honoured their union with a traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026, as well as an earlier private civil ceremony.

For years, the pair kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, but the recent celebrations brought their love story firmly into the spotlight.

The white wedding drew a notable guest list, with Davido and his wife Chioma, Carter Efe, Tunde Perry, Pretty Mike, and Soso Soberekon among those in attendance to witness the occasion.

Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile shares an emotional moment during his wedding ceremony to Davita in Morocco. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Zlatan's emotional moment

The clip spread quickly across social media, with viewers struck by the rawness of Zlatan's reaction.

Many described the moment as proof of genuine love, with comments noting that "he really loves her" and flooding the post with congratulations for the newlyweds.

Others pointed out that his tears spoke to the weight of publicly formalising a bond and a family they had quietly built over many years.

The Morocco footage has since become one of the most widely shared highlights from the entire wedding weekend, resonating with fans who appreciated the unguarded, human side of the usually high-energy performer.

Watch the moment Zlatan Ibile breaks down in tears at his wedding in the X video below:

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng