Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 23-year international career on November 5, leaving Portugal without a captain for the first time in over two decades

Four players from Portugal's existing leadership group have emerged as the leading candidates to inherit the captain's armband

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus previously named a five-man captaincy group, and his next decision will shape the team's new leadership era

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football on November 5 has left Portugal searching for a new captain after more than two decades of his leadership.

The Al Nassr forward has left the national team with 146 international goals, two UEFA Nations League titles, and the 2016 European Championship to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from the Portugal national team. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo took to social media to confirm the decision on Thursday morning, with the caption "Portugal will always be in me."

With the armband now vacant, coach Jorge Jesus faces a significant decision.

He had previously named a five-man captaincy group consisting of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Diogo Dalot.

Four of those players are now candidates to take over permanently.

4 players who could be Portugal's next captain

1. Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United midfielder has the clearest case for the role.

Fernandes has already captained Portugal on multiple occasions, including during the March 2026 international break when Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias were all unavailable.

At 32, he is an influential presence in midfield and is known for holding his teammates to high standards, qualities that mirror what Portugal fans came to expect from Ronaldo.

His experience and presence in the squad make him a natural first choice for many observers.

2. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva offers a different style of leadership but carries similar credentials.

The Manchester City midfielder has captained Portugal on several occasions in Ronaldo's absence, including during the UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland in September 2024.

His composure under pressure and ability to influence matches quietly make him a credible option.

Bernardo is well-established within the squad's leadership structure, and his international experience across major tournaments gives him added authority for the role.

3. Rúben Dias

Rúben Dias brings a different profile to the captaincy conversation.

The Manchester City centre-back is widely respected for his organisational skills, communication and leadership from the back line, qualities that have made him one of the most reliable defenders in European football.

While he has fewer instances of wearing the armband than Fernandes or Bernardo, Dias remains a serious candidate.

Captains who lead from defence carry a natural authority over the team's shape and discipline, and Dias has demonstrated those qualities consistently at both club and international level.

4. Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot is the least obvious name on the list but cannot be dismissed entirely.

The Manchester United defender was included in Jesus' captaincy group, a signal that the coach views him as more than just a squad player.

Dalot has grown into a dependable presence in Portugal's defensive setup and brings versatility and consistency to the team.

While he is unlikely to be the first pick, his place in the leadership group positions him for a more prominent role as Portugal transitions into a new era.

With four credible options available, Jesus has a clear pool to choose from.

Fernandes and Bernardo Silva hold the strongest claims based on their prior experience with the armband, but the final decision will ultimately reflect the direction Jesus wants to take the squad.

Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal team

Legit.ng previously reported about Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal after 23 years and a record 146 international goals.

A disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus preceded his exit from the Portugal camp, raising questions about what changed before he chose to end his international career.

Source: Legit.ng