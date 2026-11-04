Iceland's Directorate of Immigration announced that foreign nationals who completed a doctoral degree in Iceland can renew a specialist residence permit for up to 12 months

The 12-month specialist residence permit is exclusively available to PhD graduates and allows holders to remain in Iceland while seeking employment based on their specialist expertise

Foreign doctoral graduates who qualify for this permit are not required to hold a work permit in order to obtain this category of residence permit

Iceland's Directorate of Immigration announced that foreign nationals who completed a doctoral degree in Iceland are now eligible to renew a specialist residence permit for up to 12 months, with no work permit required.

The announcement came as part of a broader set of immigration amendments that entered into force on July 8, following their passage by Iceland's Parliament on June 18 2026.

Iceland extends residency for a category of foreign graduates. Photo credit: The Reykjavík Grapevine.

Source: UGC

While several categories of foreign nationals were affected by the wider changes, the 12-month specialist residence permit is available to only one specific group: those who have earned a doctoral degree from an Icelandic university.

What the 12-Month Specialist Permit Covers

Under the new rules, doctoral graduates can renew this specialist residence permit to remain in Iceland while actively seeking employment that matches their area of specialist expertise.

Crucially, holders of this permit are not required to obtain a separate work permit in order to qualify for or maintain this residence status, making it a notably streamlined pathway compared to other immigration routes.

This provision sits within a wider framework of post-graduation options. Foreign nationals who completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree at an Icelandic university are also permitted to remain in the country after graduation, but under a renewed student residence permit lasting up to 18 months.

The 12-month specialist permit for doctoral graduates is a separate and distinct category, reflecting the higher level of specialisation that comes with PhD-level qualifications.

Iceland's Move to Retain Doctoral Talent

The new permit signals Iceland's intent to retain highly qualified researchers and specialists who have trained within its academic institutions.

By removing the work permit requirement for this category, the government has reduced the administrative burden on PhD graduates, giving them more time and flexibility to find positions that make full use of their expertise.

The amendments were introduced through updates to both the Icelandic Act on Foreign Nationals and the Foreign Nationals' Right to Work Act, with the Directorate of Immigration now responsible for processing all related applications.

Iceland lists conditions for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Iceland's Directorate of Immigration outlines six conditions that all citizenship applicants must satisfy before their application can be approved Applicants must pass an Icelandic language test, though exemptions exist for elderly residents, children, and those with certain medical conditions.

Source: Legit.ng