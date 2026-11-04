A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt adjourned a suit seeking to disqualify APC governorship candidate Kingsley Chinda to December 10

The case centres on whether Chinda properly defected from the PDP to the APC under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution

The plaintiff sought subpoenas compelling INEC, the House Speaker, and the National Assembly Clerk to produce key documents linked to Chinda's party movement

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed December 10 for hearing in a suit that seeks to disqualify Kingsley Chinda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, from contesting the 2027 general election.

The case was filed by Samuel Amatonjie against six respondents: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chinda, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Court adjourns suit seeking to sack APC governorship candidate in Rivers Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists after Wednesday, November 4's proceedings, Amatonjie, who is also the plaintiff's counsel, described the suit as public interest litigation, saying its purpose is to determine whether Chinda's movement from the PDP to the APC followed the proper constitutional process.

Why the case was adjourned

Channels TV reported that the matter had been scheduled for hearing on its originating summons, but the defence team required additional time to respond to the plaintiff's replies to their preliminary objections and counter-affidavits. The adjournment followed submissions from both sides.

Amatonjie also told the court that the plaintiff had applied for subpoenas directed at INEC, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Clerk of the National Assembly, compelling them to produce documents he said were essential to establishing the facts of Chinda's alleged defection.

The documents sought from the National Assembly cover its records of proceedings between April 1 and June 2, 2026. The subpoena targeting INEC requests a letter dated April 28, 2026, through which the APC notified the commission of its primary election, along with the party's membership register submitted with that letter.

Amatonjie was clear that his action carried no personal grievance against Chinda, whom he called a "learned colleague." He said the suit was purely about upholding constitutional principles.

Defence raises jurisdiction challenge

Counsel to the defendants, Paul Dauda, SAN, said the defence had filed a preliminary objection to the court's jurisdiction as far back as September 29, arguing that the court lacked the authority to hear the matter. He added that the plaintiff's response to that objection was only served on the defence team on Tuesday, leaving them insufficient time to study and reply to the process.

Following arguments from both counsel, the trial judge adjourned the suit to December 10 for hearing.

APC files defence in suit against its Rivers governorship candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Court told to disqualify APC in Rivers election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Peoples Redemption Party filed a suit asking the court to declare the APC ineligible to field a candidate in the 2027 Rivers governorship election.

The case centres on whether INEC failed to apply a Supreme Court ruling that required it to exclude non-compliant parties from the February 6, 2027 poll.

INEC published a final list of candidates that included the APC, even though it said it had applied the Supreme Court judgment to exclude other parties.

Source: Legit.ng