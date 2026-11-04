NIMC says Nigerians can download their NIN slips for free through the NINAuth app in five steps, without visiting enrolment centres

The official digital slip is accepted for identity checks at banks, government agencies and other institutions

People without a NIN must register at an authorised NIMC centre before using the app to retrieve their slip

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has unveiled five simple steps Nigerians can follow to download their National Identification Number (NIN) slips free of charge without visiting enrolment centres or paying agents.

The commission disclosed the procedure in a video shared on its official X account on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, explaining how NIN holders can obtain their identity documents using the NINAuth mobile application.

The initiative offers relief to millions of Nigerians who require their NIN slips for banking transactions, telecommunications services, government documentation and other identity verification processes.

NIMC unveils five simple steps for Nigerians to download their NIN as enrolment rises. Credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Five steps to download NIN slip for free

According to NIMC, Nigerians who already possess an 11-digit NIN can retrieve their official slips through the following steps:

Download NINAuth: Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install the NINAuth application. Open the application: Launch NINAuth on your smartphone. Access additional services: Tap the option labelled "Do More with NINAuth". Select NIN Slip: Choose "NIN Slip" from the available services. Verify your identity: Complete the facial authentication process to confirm your identity.

After successful verification, users can select "Download NIN Slip" to generate and save the official document directly to their smartphones.

NIMC emphasised that the process is completely free, eliminating the need to pay third-party agents.

"It is that simple, it is free, available, and a few taps away. Get yours today," the commission stated.

NIMC explains benefits of NINAuth application

The NINAuth platform, launched in October 2025, was designed to strengthen identity verification while giving Nigerians greater control over access to their personal information.

In June 2026, NIMC introduced the free NIN slip download feature, allowing registered individuals to retrieve their documents remotely.

According to the platform's official website, the downloaded slip is an authentic NIMC-issued document acceptable at banks, government agencies and other institutions requiring identity verification.

The digital service also reduces unnecessary visits to enrolment centres and dependence on intermediaries.

NIMC unveils 5 easy steps for Nigerians to download NIN slip free without visiting offices Credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

What Nigerians without NIN should know

The NIN is a unique 11-digit identification number issued to Nigerians and legal residents after successful registration.

Individuals who have not enrolled must visit an authorised NIMC registration centre, provide their demographic information and complete biometric capture.

Once registration is completed and a NIN is issued, they can use the NINAuth application to retrieve their slips.

NIMC advises Nigerians to use official channels when accessing identity services and avoid sharing sensitive personal information with unauthorised agents.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has unveiled SPARK, a new mobile-based credit product designed to enable Nigerians to access loans without smartphones or internet connectivity.

The initiative, which operates through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), targets first-time borrowers, low-income earners and millions of Nigerians who remain underserved by conventional financial institutions.

Source: Legit.ng